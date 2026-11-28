Damian Trumble faces negligent homicide charges after 18-month-old Lincoln drowned in a Lake Havasu pool while the father slept. See details and community response.

Damian Trumble, a 29-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving Day following the tragic death of his 18-month-old son, Lincoln. The incident occurred at a home located on Rainbow Boulevard, where authorities discovered the toddler submerged at the bottom of a backyard swimming pool on Thursday.

Negligent Homicide Investigation Details

Police reports indicate that Lincoln had been underwater for an extended period before being found. Emergency responders transported the child to a nearby hospital, but he was subsequently pronounced dead. Investigators determined that Trumble was alone with the child at the time of the incident and was found asleep inside a backyard playhouse.

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Arrest Charges and Legal Proceedings

Trumble was arrested and charged with negligent homicide and child abuse. During the apprehension, officers also discovered two outstanding warrants against him. He is currently held in the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office and has been set on a $15,000 bond while awaiting further legal proceedings.

Mother's Grief and Legal Support Efforts

Jordyan Harrison, the child's mother, is seeking justice for her son amidst significant personal hardship. A family friend, Taylor McDermott, established a GoFundMe campaign to assist with immediate legal and funeral costs. The fundraiser aims to raise $14,000 to help Harrison hire an attorney and cover expenses related to Lincoln's passing.

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Impact on Family and Financial Assistance

Harrison has moved in with her mother and cannot remain in the home where the tragedy occurred. The GoFundMe page notes that Lincoln was her constant companion and that she is navigating life without him while facing immediate financial burdens. As of Saturday afternoon, the campaign had raised $375 of its $14,000 goal.

Parallel Tragedy Reported in Ohio

In a separate incident on the same Thanksgiving Day, a baby drowned in a swimming pool in Okeana, Ohio. The unnamed child was found unresponsive near Race Lane Road around 4:30 pm after wandering away from his family during a holiday meal. Despite CPR efforts, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.