Conrad Kirk from Rotherham was stopped by police after a report his daughter Edie looked cold. He questions if gender bias influenced the incident involving Bussman Media owner.

Conrad Kirk, a father from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, has publicly raised concerns regarding the sexist treatment he experienced following an encounter with law enforcement. The 35-year-old business owner was stopped by police officers in Cudworth, Barnsley, while out walking with his one-year-old daughter, Edie. The incident was triggered by an anonymous report claiming that his baby appeared cold and was in distress while being carried in a sling. Mr. Kirk has described the experience as embarrassing and has questioned whether similar assumptions would have been made if a mother had been in his position.

The Incident Details and Timeline

The events unfolded while Mr. Kirk was delivering leaflets as part of his work for his print and distribution business, Bussman Media. He was in the process of completing his daily rounds when the situation began. Earlier in the day, approximately one hour before the police arrival, two women had approached him. They ran past Mr. Kirk and Edie, then turned back to express their concern that the baby looked cold. Mr. Kirk took time to reassure them, showing that Edie was dressed in multiple layers of warm clothing, including a vest top, leggings, and a thick jumper. He noted that the only item missing was a hat, as Edie simply refused to keep one on. Despite his reassurance, the women left, leading to the later report.

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Police Response and Officer Conduct

An hour after the interaction with the women, two police cars pulled up next to Mr. Kirk. The officers informed him that they had received an anonymous report describing a man matching his appearance carrying a baby that looked blue and in distress. Mr. Kirk, who matches the physical description provided in the tip, stated that he was shocked by the sudden arrival but recognized the source of the report immediately. He emphasized that the police officers themselves were professional and kind during the encounter. He confirmed that Edie was perfectly fine, lovely, and toasty, and was in no danger whatsoever. The officers conducted their check and verified the child's safety before the situation concluded.

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Allegations of Gender Bias and Discrimination

Mr. Kirk has spoken out about the emotional impact of the stop, describing it as unpleasant to be pulled over and accused by the police. He has explicitly questioned if the incident was motivated by gender bias, asking if the same assumptions would have been made if Edie had been in a sling with her mother rather than her father. He highlighted that it is not unusual to see a father out working with his baby strapped to his chest. Mr. Kirk expressed frustration that someone who had seen them for a matter of seconds, and who he had already reassured, could make such a serious report. He believes the women overreacted to the situation and that his role as a primary caregiver was scrutinized in a way a mother's would not be.

Professional Context and Future Implications

The incident occurred while Mr. Kirk was fulfilling his professional duties. He typically takes Edie to work with him three days a week, integrating her into his daily routine as the owner of Bussman Media. His family resides in a converted double-decker bus, a lifestyle choice that is part of their daily life in Rotherham. Following the incident, Mr. Kirk wrote a post on Facebook detailing his frustration and embarrassment. South Yorkshire police have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the matter. The event has sparked a broader discussion about parental rights, gender stereotypes in childcare, and the protocol for handling anonymous welfare reports.