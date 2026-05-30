Father Demands Justice After 'Poison Killer' Avoids UK Charges in Son's Suicide

A father whose son died after buying a suicide kit online from Kenneth Law criticizes UK authorities for not extraditing the vendor, who pleaded guilty in Canada, arguing the decision denies his son justice and fails to deter similar crimes.

The father of a British student who died by suicide after purchasing a lethal substance from an online vendor dubbed the 'poison killer' has expressed profound outrage that the seller will not face prosecution in the United Kingdom, declaring there is 'no justice' for his son.

Thomas Parfett, aged 22, died in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2021 after consuming the toxic chemical he had bought from Kenneth Law, a 60-year-old Canadian who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aiding suicide in an Ontario court. Law admitted to selling approximately 1,200 packages of the lethal substance across 40 countries, including the UK.

A joint investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and its Canadian counterparts revealed that 286 individuals in Britain received such packages, resulting in 112 documented deaths. Despite the Canadian conviction, UK authorities, including the NCA and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), have formally notified bereaved families that they will not seek to extradite Law to Britain once his Canadian legal proceedings conclude.

The decision hinges on concerns that Law could successfully challenge extradition after his Canadian conviction, potentially weakening the overall pursuit of accountability. In a letter sent to families, the agencies stated they concluded Law would be 'sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single sentencing process in Canada' after detailed consideration of all legal avenues.

David Parfett, Thomas's 58-year-old father, fiercely criticized this determination, describing it as 'done to me, not with me' and stating it offers 'no way' justice for his son. He articulated a deep-seated frustration, noting that for months officials had assured families that the system was functioning adequately, a claim he firmly rejects.

'He's not ever been charged with a crime against Tom,' Mr Parfett emphasized, pointing out that Law made a profit of approximately £50 from the transaction that enabled his son's death. He argued the decision fails to send a deterrent message to other similar online operators. The maximum penalty for aiding or encouraging suicide in both Canada and the UK is 14 years.

However, Canadian prosecutors had initially pursued more serious murder charges, which were later dropped. Mr. Parfett expressed skepticism that Law's ultimate sentence would be sufficient given the scale of his activities, and he questioned the vendor's genuine remorse.

'I hope he is remorseful of the fact that he has exchanged lives for money. But I've not yet seen that remorse,' he stated, adding that he cannot currently forgive Law because he is 'not convinced he understands' the magnitude of the harm caused. Instead, Mr. Parfett has channeled his grief into advocacy, joining other affected families to demand a public inquiry to examine the systemic failures that allowed such tragedies.

He is calling for stricter internet regulations and procedural reforms, particularly mandating a thorough digital footprint analysis in all suicide investigations of young people. He highlighted how his son, a philosophy student at the University of St Andrews, had accessed online 'suicide' forums where he was encouraged to end his life, facilitated by 'nefarious' websites.

'There's others who should be prosecuted and nobody is taking the action,' he asserted. 'We accept things on the internet that aren't acceptable on the high street. ' His plea underscores a broader, international debate about jurisdiction, online harms, and the legal complexities of prosecuting cross-border offences related to assisted suicide and mental health crises.

The case continues to resonate as a chilling example of how the internet can connect vulnerable individuals with lethal commodities and ideologies, raising urgent questions about regulatory responsibility in the digital age





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Ken Law Thomas Parfett Aiding Suicide Online Suicide Kit Extradition National Crime Agency Crown Prosecution Service Public Inquiry Internet Regulation Victim's Family

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