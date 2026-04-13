Father Dies by Suicide After Failed Dental Treatment in Turkey

A father's life ended tragically after a disastrous dental procedure in Turkey left him without teeth and shattered his self-confidence. The inquest revealed details of the failed treatment, its impact on his mental health, and the shortcomings in the mental health support he received.

Pawel Bukowski, a 48-year-old father, tragically took his own life following a disastrous dental procedure in Turkey that left him without teeth and deeply impacted his self-esteem. His wife, Daria Bukowska, recounted the devastating effect of the failed treatment on his mental health during an inquest. Mr. Bukowski, a forklift truck driver from Watton, Norfolk, had decided to undergo the expensive dental work abroad to address serious issues stemming from periodontal disease.

The procedure, undertaken in January of the previous year, involved the removal of all his teeth with the expectation of subsequent implant replacements. However, the clinic in Turkey unexpectedly informed him after the teeth were extracted that they were unable to proceed with the planned implants due to insufficient bone thickness, despite earlier assurances. This left Mr. Bukowski without any teeth, sending him home with temporary dentures and a six-month wait for a potential resolution, which was emotionally crippling. The failed treatment had a severe impact on Mr. Bukowski's mental and physical health. The inability to eat properly, coupled with the loss of his teeth, led to a decline in his confidence and an increased reliance on alcohol. His wife testified that he had always taken pride in his appearance and that the loss of his teeth had destroyed his self-confidence and sense of hope. Despite the unwavering support from his wife and daughters, Mr. Bukowski's mental state deteriorated. He expressed his despair, and his family became increasingly worried about his suicidal ideations. Emergency services were alerted, and he was assessed at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Despite being referred to the mental health liaison team, the decision was made not to admit him for psychiatric care, despite concerns about his safety, because of ‘sufficient protective factors’ and ‘some evidence of future planning’. He was subsequently referred to the crisis team, but tragically, he was later found to have taken his own life. The coroner concluded the failed dental treatment in Turkey was a major contributing factor to his death. His worsening mental health from the failed dental work abroad and the excessive alcohol consumption impacted his wellbeing and family life, ultimately leading him to end his life. The area coroner, Johanna Thompson, emphasized that the dental treatment abroad had a direct and significant impact on Mr. Bukowski's mental health and wellbeing. The inquest revealed a series of systemic failings in the care provided to Mr. Bukowski. The psychiatrist arrived late to Mr. Bukowski’s home. The coroner's report highlighted that there were ‘several lessons learned’ and that the care provided by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust could have been better. This case serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of botched medical procedures and the importance of accessible and effective mental health support. The combination of the physical trauma of losing his teeth, the financial burden of the unsuccessful procedure, and the psychological impact on his self-esteem proved to be too much for Mr. Bukowski to bear. The coroner's conclusion of suicide underscores the severity of the mental health crisis he faced and the urgent need for improvements in mental health services and patient care following medical complications. It is a heartbreaking illustration of the ripple effects of failed medical interventions and the vital need for comprehensive support systems to assist individuals struggling with mental health issues. If you need confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visit samaritans.org or visit https://www.thecalmzone.net/get-suppor





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Suicide Dental Treatment Turkey Mental Health Medical Negligence

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