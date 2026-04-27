Father Faints During Daughter's Birth in Brazil

A father in Brazil passed out at the exact moment his wife gave birth to their second daughter via C-section. The heartwarming and surprising moment was captured by birth photographers and has gone viral online.

A heartwarming yet surprising scene unfolded at a hospital in Criciúma, Brazil , on April 18th, as a father fainted during the Cesarean section birth of his second daughter.

Maicon Pedroso was providing support to his wife, Mariane Felippe, holding her hand throughout the procedure. However, at the precise moment their daughter entered the world, Maicon lost consciousness, collapsing in the delivery room. The incident, captured by birth photographers Patricia Vogel and Viviane Borges, quickly went viral, amassing nearly 19 million views online. The events leading up to the birth were initially calm and expected.

The couple arrived at the hospital in the early hours after Mariane’s water broke, and the C-section proceeded smoothly until the critical moment. The medical team, feeling confident, and the parents themselves were all prepared for the arrival of their child.

However, as the baby was delivered at 8:24 am, Maicon unexpectedly fainted, leaving the medical staff and photographers momentarily stunned. A quick-thinking nurse and her colleagues swiftly reacted, gently lowering him to the floor and providing immediate care. They elevated his legs and fanned his face, working to restore his consciousness. Photographs depict Maicon, still in scrubs, lying on the floor while a nurse supports him.

Remarkably, Maicon recovered quickly and was able to meet his newborn daughter shortly after the procedure. He later confessed to local media that he had no recollection of the birth itself, stating, 'I don't remember anything at all from the moment the baby was born.

' This incident stands in contrast to the birth of their first daughter, which occurred without any complications. The birth photographers, who have documented over 1,500 births in their five years of specializing in this field, noted that while unusual, they had witnessed similar reactions from fathers on a few occasions before. The online reaction to the video has been overwhelmingly humorous and supportive.

Viewers have playfully acknowledged the physical and emotional toll childbirth can take on fathers, with comments ranging from 'Women don't realise how tough it can be for the father. Stay strong, warrior!

' to 'The baby's birth - and the father's rebirth. ' Some joked about Maicon 'stealing the spotlight,' while others created relatable scenarios, such as imagining a husband fainting while his wife endures the pain of childbirth. Despite the lighthearted responses, Profissionais Health, a healthcare organization, emphasized that such intense reactions from parents are rare. They attributed potential causes to factors like anxiety, anticipation, and the unfamiliar hospital environment.

The organization reassured the public that these reactions are not typical. Fortunately, both parents and their newborn daughter are reported to be in good health. This unusual incident serves as a reminder of the intense emotional and physical experience of childbirth, not only for the mother but also for the supporting partner, and the importance of a calm and supportive medical environment





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