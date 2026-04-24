Father Found Dead in Woods Weeks After Son's Birth

A 28-year-old father from Ebbw Vale, Wales, tragically died by suicide after struggling with mental health issues just weeks after the birth of his son. The inquest revealed contributing factors and a community mourning his loss.

The tragic story of Brandon Parfitt, a 28-year-old father from Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the silent battles many face with mental health .

Brandon was found deceased in a wooded area in August of last year, just weeks after the birth of his son, Tommi-Lee. The inquest revealed that Brandon had been struggling with mental health issues, and while his death was ruled a suicide, contributing factors included the use of cocaine, alcohol, and diazepam. His family described him as a vibrant and loving individual, a 'livewire' with an infectious smile, who would have been a devoted father.

The sudden loss has left a profound void in the community and within his family, who are now focused on ensuring his son has a fulfilling life, honoring Brandon’s memory. The circumstances surrounding Brandon’s death highlight the critical need for accessible mental health support and the devastating consequences when individuals feel overwhelmed and unable to seek help.

Brandon’s disappearance sparked a frantic search led by his brother, Tristan Parfitt, and other family members who utilized social media in a desperate attempt to locate him. He was last in contact with Tristan just two hours before the last confirmed sighting in Ebbw Vale on August 17th. Sadly, he was discovered two days later, on August 19th, though the coroner determined his death occurred earlier. The inquest detailed the complex interplay of factors contributing to his tragic end.

While substance use played a role, it was explicitly stated that these were not the direct cause of death, but rather exacerbated the underlying mental health struggles. The family’s tribute paints a picture of a man full of life and joy, deeply affected by personal challenges that ultimately led him to believe there was no other way out. They emphasized his potential as a father and the immense love he held for his newborn son, Tommi-Lee.

The outpouring of grief from the community underscores the impact Brandon had on those around him, and the collective shock at his untimely passing. The community rallied around Brandon’s family in the wake of his death, establishing an online fundraiser that successfully raised £1,467. This money is intended to provide Tommi-Lee with the best possible start in life, serving as a lasting tribute to his father and a way to keep Brandon’s memory alive.

The family expressed their comfort in knowing Brandon is now at peace, and their commitment to raising Tommi-Lee with the love and support his father would have wanted for him. This case serves as a poignant illustration of the ripple effect of mental health struggles, impacting not only the individual but also their loved ones and the wider community.

It also emphasizes the importance of open conversations about mental health, reducing stigma, and ensuring that resources are readily available to those in need. The tragedy underscores the need for continued awareness and support for mental health initiatives, and the importance of reaching out to those who may be struggling. Resources like Samaritans (116 123) and thecalmzone.net/get-support are available for confidential support





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