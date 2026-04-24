Father Killed by Single Punch Marries Wife on Hospital Deathbed

Harley Fox, a 34-year-old father, tragically died after being punched by Dilon Price while trying to break up a fight. In a heartbreaking turn of events, he married his childhood sweetheart, Jordan Fox, on his hospital deathbed. Price has been sentenced to five years and eleven months in prison.

A tragic incident unfolded in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire , when Harley Fox, a 34-year-old father, was fatally attacked with a single punch while attempting to de-escalate a fight outside the Market Inn on June 8th of the previous year.

The perpetrator, Dilon Price, a 30-year-old former boxer, delivered the blow during an altercation that began between Price and another man, John Francis, inside the pub. Price had arrived at the pub in a van and quickly became embroiled in an argument with Mr. Francis, escalating to a physical confrontation near the pool table. As others attempted to intervene, Harley Fox stepped forward as a peacemaker, urging Price to stop.

Despite Fox’s efforts, Price continued his aggressive behavior, pushing Fox and ultimately delivering a devastating punch that caused him to fall backwards, striking his head against a picnic table and then the concrete. Witnesses described Fox as collapsing instantly, losing consciousness and suffering cardiac arrest. Price, displaying a callous disregard for human life, reportedly boasted about the attack, shouting a threatening message referencing his Traveller background before fleeing the scene in his van.

The aftermath of the attack was profoundly heartbreaking. Harley Fox was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries two days later. In an extraordinary act of love and devotion, Harley’s wife, Jordan Fox, his childhood sweetheart, married him at his hospital bedside just a day after the assault, knowing his time was limited.

The courtroom was filled with emotion as Mrs. Fox delivered a powerful victim impact statement, describing how their wedding day transformed into a final farewell. The family’s grief was further compounded by the senselessness of the violence and the loss of a cherished member of the community. Judge Robert Egbuna, during the sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court, condemned Price’s actions, emphasizing the immense suffering inflicted upon the Fox family and Jordan.

He highlighted the irreversible loss and the lifelong heartache caused by Price’s single act of aggression. Price pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to the initial attack on Mr. Francis. The court heard detailed accounts of the events leading up to the fatal punch. John Francis, who was celebrating an anniversary and birthday with friends, initially attempted to de-escalate the situation by offering a handshake, but Price responded with violence, pushing and assaulting him.

Harley Fox’s selfless intervention was a desperate attempt to prevent further harm, but it ultimately cost him his life. Price’s claim of self-defense, stating he was “grabbed from behind” and “strangled” by Fox, was dismissed by the prosecution. The victim impact statements from Harley’s mother, Donna Thompson, sister, Jade Fox, and widow, Jordan Fox, painted a poignant picture of a loving, kind, and vibrant man whose life was brutally cut short.

They spoke of the devastating void left in their lives and the enduring pain of his loss. Price, who has young children himself, was sentenced to five years and eleven months in prison, a sentence that, while offering some measure of justice, can never fully compensate for the irreparable damage he has caused. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violence and the importance of peaceful conflict resolution





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