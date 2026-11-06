Father Malcolm Disson Wins £4million Yorkshire Mansion in Omaze Draw

Malcolm Disson, 58, won a Grade II listed mansion in Little Ouseburn plus £250,000 cash through the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

Malcolm Disson, 58, a father of two who grew up in London, has won a £4million mansion in Little Ouseburn, Yorkshire, after entering the Omaze Million Pound House Draw. The prize is a Grade II listed six-bedroom home with its own lake, a tennis court and a two-bedroom cottage. Disson also collected £250,000 in cash from the same draw.

Disson said he had entered with a £30 Omaze subscription and had long considered himself unlucky. He told reporters that the only prize he could remember winning before was a goldfish at Hampstead Heath fair when he was 12, and that the fish was already dead when he opened the bag. Two weeks before the draw, he won £8 on a lottery and felt his luck was finally turning.

Also read Mukasa Shines as West Ham Fight Back to Draw 3-3 with Cardiff

How the Omaze Prize Package Works for Winners

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw gave Malcolm Disson a home that comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The package also includes £155,000 worth of furnishings. Disson received £250,000 to help him settle into the property in Little Ouseburn.

Disson now has several options for the house. He can choose to live in the property, rent it out for supplementary income, or sell it. The house features a private lake stocked with fish that are alive and well, which Disson has described as a surprising contrast to his childhood fair prize.

Advertisement

Disson was living in a semi-detached house before the win and had lived in Newbury for the past 18 years. He has a border terrier called T-Bone. The Omaze team first visited his old address when they went to surprise him, because he had moved within the same village and had not updated his details.

Disson Reflects on Risk, Business and Family

Disson co-founded The British Shop, a specialist fine art and antiques packing and international shipping company based near Heathrow, in 2004. He remortgaged his house to launch the business. He said he struggled to afford the payments for the first couple of years and that the risk almost ruined him.

Disson said he had stuck with the business and now sees the prize as a reward for that risk. He described going from a three-bedroom terraced house in Watford 35 years ago to a £4million house in Yorkshire as incredible. He said the win has transformed the futures of his daughters, Lilly, 22, and Daisy, 18, and that it has eased financial pressure on him.

Disson said he may relax more and possibly retire earlier, but he added that he loves his work and does not expect to stop working. He also said that because he spends his working life shipping fine art and antiques for clients with impressive homes, the mansion feels surreal.

Advertisement

Plans for Christmas and Life in Yorkshire

Disson plans to bring his family together at the house for Christmas, and he is known as a keen cook. He had never visited Yorkshire before seeing the property. Since then he has explored York and said he is looking forward to trying the local pubs.

A friend has nicknamed Disson the Earl of Tetley, a joking reference to the tea brand founded in Yorkshire. Disson said he plans to dust off his tennis backhand, as he had tennis lessons as a child and played quite a bit around 40 years ago. He also said he is pleased to have a potting shed and a library, and that the win gives him more time with family and loved ones.

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw also raised money to support Blood Cancer UK, the charity that benefited from the draw alongside Disson's multimillion-pound prize.