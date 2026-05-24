Father of children killed in e-scooter crash says he will never forgive driver

A father whose children were killed in an e-scooter crash has said he will never forgive the driver who ploughed into them. Deimante Ziobryte, 21, was driving in Pitsea, Essex, when she collided with Roman Casselden, 16, and his sister Darcie Casselden, nine, at a junction on February 1 last year. The siblings, who were on an e-scooter together, suffered catastrophic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash and was spared jail after the judge heard she had recently given birth. CCTV caught Ziobryte, of Benfleet, Essex, driving away before eventually stopping. Basildon Magistrates Court heard she made calls to her brother and partner but failed to contact emergency services or return to the scene. She was handed just a three-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, earlier this month.

A father whose children were killed in an e-scooter crash has said he will never forgive the driver who ploughed into them. Deimante Ziobryte, 21, was driving in Pitsea, Essex, when she collided with Roman Casselden, 16, and his sister Darcie Casselden, nine, at a junction on February 1 last year.

The siblings, who were on an e-scooter together, suffered catastrophic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash and was spared jail after the judge heard she had recently given birth. CCTV caught Ziobryte, of Benfleet, Essex, driving away before eventually stopping. Basildon Magistrates Court heard she made calls to her brother and partner but failed to contact emergency services or return to the scene.

She was handed just a three-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, earlier this month. And father Alec Casselden has said he will never get over the loss of his 'selfless' son Roman and his 'angel' daughter Darcie.

The judge said she had taken into account the fact Ziobryte had a three-week-old baby at home, had no penalty points on her licence before the crash and had entered a guilty plea to the charge of failing to stop at the scene of a collision at the earliest opportunity. Roman Casselden, 16, was killed in the collision in Pitsea, Essex on February 1 last year Darcie Casselden, nine, suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash last year and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She told Ziobryte: 'Although you did pull over, you did not call the emergency services, nor return to the scene.

'You must have known you had been involved in a serious accident. ' The siblings' mother, Emma Keeling, said: 'Since losing my children this has had a huge impact on my life, causing me PTSD caused by serious trauma. I wake up thinking of Darcie and Roman. I wake up in sweats.

'I do not like going out to places Darcie and Roman have been to. I find it very difficult leaving my road as this is where the suspect's car was left.

' Dental assistant Ms Keeling added she didn't think she'd ever be able to return to work and described how her youngest son, Harrison, 13, who is autistic, no longer wants to sleep alone in the room he shared with Roman. 'Our lives have been turned upside down. The suspect has never given her account of events which has not given us closure has had an impact on my mental health,' she said.

'I miss having cuddles with my children and not taking them to school, not having them for Christmas and their birthdays, not ever being able to see them. 'This incident has ruined my life and it will never be the same again.... I just want it to return to normal but I do not think it will ever again.

' Mr Casselden previously said he had been signed off work as a builder since their deaths. He added: 'The last year has been the hardest thing I have ever had to go through.

'Nothing compares to losing a child, let alone two of them. I feel numb. I cannot accept my children have gone. Flowers, balloons and cuddly toys have been laid in Pitsea, Essex, in tribute to the two children who were killed in the collision CCTV caught Ziobryte, of Benfleet, Essex, driving away before eventually stopping.

'I have nightmares of them lying in the road alone. Most days I do not feel I am coping.

'I am left wondering how another human can hit two children and leave them lying in the road. I feel angry she left them.

'Why would she leave them lying in the road and drive away? I understand she could have been in shock. If she had called the emergency services at the time I would have more respect for her but she did not.

' He continued: 'No child should die before their parents. They had their whole lives ahead of them.

'I feel if she could do this once she could do this again. There was no remorse from this driver.





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