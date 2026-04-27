Father Runs London Marathon After 'Unquenchable Thirst' Led to Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Gavin White, 46, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma after experiencing a seizure on holiday. He is now running the London Marathon to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, having already raised over £100,000.

Gavin White, a 46-year-old father and founder of automotive business Autotech Group, faced a life-altering diagnosis after experiencing a seizure while on holiday with his family in Greece in July 2023.

Initially dismissed as typical holiday ailments, a persistent and unusual symptom – an unquenchable thirst – alongside headaches, periods of confusion, and changes in his eyesight, proved to be a critical indicator of a far more serious underlying condition. Following his collapse on the beach, Mr. White was swiftly flown back to the UK for comprehensive scans at Bedford Hospital. The results revealed the presence of a glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and rapidly growing brain tumour.

This devastating news came with a grim prognosis, estimating a life expectancy of just six to fourteen months. Undeterred, Mr. White was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he underwent an awake craniotomy, followed by rigorous radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments. Remarkably, Mr. White’s tumour is now stable, a testament to the advancements in medical care and his own unwavering spirit.

Almost three years post-diagnosis, he has become a dedicated fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research, having already amassed over £100,000 with the support of his colleagues. He is now preparing to tackle the TCS London Marathon, aiming to further boost funds and raise awareness for this critical cause. Mr. White describes living 'scan to scan,' acknowledging the constant possibility of the disease’s return. He embraces a pragmatic approach, focusing on the present and maintaining a positive outlook.

He found that training for the Milton Keynes Marathon in 2025 provided a crucial outlet during his treatment, offering both mental and physical stimulation. He initially had no interest in marathon running, but saw it as a challenge to embrace and a way to stay active and focused. The experience of running the Milton Keynes Marathon was positive, but he views the London Marathon as the ultimate goal, anticipating a vibrant atmosphere and a fulfilling experience.

Mr. White emphasizes the importance of continued research, noting a shift from the initial 'doom and gloom' surrounding brain tumour diagnoses to a more hopeful outlook driven by ongoing scientific progress. He believes that increased funding is essential to accelerate the development of effective treatments and ultimately find a cure. He highlights the vital role Brain Tumour Research plays in this endeavour and has made supporting their work a central part of his life.

Glioblastoma affects around 3,200 people in the UK annually, making it a significant health challenge. Carol Robertson, national events manager at Brain Tumour Research, praised Mr. White’s inspiring determination to participate in the London Marathon, underscoring the indiscriminate and devastating nature of brain tumours and the urgent need for increased investment in research.

She expressed gratitude for Mr. White’s commitment to turning his personal experience into a powerful force for change, raising both funds and awareness as they strive towards a cure. His story serves as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity, demonstrating the power of positive action and the importance of supporting vital research initiatives





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