Father's Day Shopping Insights: Alcohol and Food Popular Choices Amid Growing Expenditure Gap Compared to Mother's Day

MyVoucherCodes found that alcohol and food are the most popular purchases among those buying gifts for their fathers and stepfathers to mark Father’s Day. People typically spend £15 more on Father’s Day gifts than Mother’s Day, with the average spend on Father’s Day gifts and cards this year estimated to reach £54.38 compared to £39.75 for Mother’s Day.

Alcohol and food are the most popular purchases among those buying gifts for their fathers and stepfathers to mark Father’s Day, MyVoucherCodes said. People are set to spend nearly £15 more on Father’s Day gifts this year typically than they spent on Mother’s Day, research has indicated.

The average spend on Father’s Day gifts and cards this year is expected to reach £54.38, according to discount code website MyVoucherCodes. This is £14.63 more than the average amount people were planning to spend on Mother’s Day in 2026, with the typical spend on mothers at £39.75. Alcohol and food are the most popular purchases among those buying gifts for their fathers and stepfathers to mark Father’s Day on June 21, the survey found.

This was followed by gift cards. Not all gifts hit the mark. For fathers, jewellery is the least popular gift, with 17% naming it as their least preferred option





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