Father's Plea for 'Owen's Law' After Son Dies from Restaurant Allergy

A father is campaigning for mandatory allergen labeling in restaurants after his 18-year-old son died from an allergic reaction at Byron Burgers. The family seeks to change the law to prevent similar tragedies.

A father is urgently appealing to the government to enforce a change in law regarding allergen labeling in restaurants, following the tragic death of his son, Owen Carey.

Owen, aged 18, died in April 2017 after suffering a severe allergic reaction to dairy present in a grilled chicken breast at a Byron Burger restaurant in London's O2 Arena. Despite informing staff of his allergies, Owen was not informed that the chicken was marinated in buttermilk. He collapsed 45 minutes after eating the meal and tragically passed away at St Thomas's Hospital.

For nearly a decade, Owen's family has relentlessly campaigned for 'Owen's Law,' which would mandate restaurants to clearly display allergen information – the 14 regulated allergens – on their menus using symbols, numbers, or words. Currently, restaurants only provide allergen information verbally upon request. Paul Carey, Owen's father, emphasizes the danger faced by allergy sufferers when dining out and the potential for similar tragedies. He believes that clear, written allergen labeling would have saved his son's life.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) supports the campaign and issued guidance in March 2023 recommending written allergen information at the point of ordering, but this guidance lacks the force of law. The family is scheduled to meet with Dame Angela Eagle, Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs, on April 27th to push for the government to enact 'Owen's Law' and amend the Food Information Regulations of 2014.

Mr. Carey expresses frustration over the prolonged delay, noting that it will be ten years since Owen's death next year. He questions why the government hasn't acted despite the FSA's support. Anaphylaxis UK also backs the campaign. The family hopes to see the law implemented by April 22, 2027, the tenth anniversary of Owen's passing.

The coroner's inquest in 2019 confirmed that Owen was not informed about the allergens that caused his fatal reaction. Owen had been assured the chicken was 'plain grilled' and safe for consumption, a promise that proved devastatingly false. The family's website details the harrowing events of that day, describing Owen's rapidly deteriorating condition and the unsuccessful attempts to revive him





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