Father Sues TAC Over Son's Negligent Motorcycle Crash That Caused His PTSD

Lucas McGlashan claims his son Tyler's negligence caused a fatal crash, leaving him with psychiatric injuries. This rare lawsuit against the Transport Accident Commission seeks damages for loss of earnings and mental harm in Victoria.

Lucas McGlashan has initiated legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria, accusing his late teenage son of negligence that led to a fatal motorcycle accident. Mr. McGlashan, a forty-four-year-old former bricklayer, claims that the tragic collision caused him severe post-traumatic stress disorder and nervous shock, resulting in his inability to maintain consistent employment.

Tyler McGlashan, an eighteen-year-old apprentice plumber, lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle on March 9, 2022, while traveling on the Bendigo-Maryborough Road near Lockwood. The crash occurred shortly after Tyler had been informed that his father's recent cancer treatment had been successful, ending a period of intense anxiety for the family regarding their future together.

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The Mechanics of the Fatal Collision

According to the statement of claim filed this week, Mr. McGlashan was driving a short distance behind his son when the accident unfolded. He witnessed the moment his son's motorcycle braked, skidded, and subsequently lost control before colliding with a trailer being towed by another vehicle. Emergency responders, bystanders, and police officers performed CPR for thirty-five minutes at the scene.

Despite these immediate life-saving efforts, Tyler McGlashan was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. on that evening. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision sustained only minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The statement of claim details specific allegations of negligence, including failing to keep a proper lookout and traveling at an inappropriate speed.

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Litigation Against the Transport Accident Commission

The legal action is directed at the Transport Accident Commission, which acts as the insurer indemnifying the deceased under section 94 of the Transport Accident Act 1986. Mr. McGlashan argues that his son's failure to give way to the vehicle and trailer, combined with poor motorcycle management, directly caused the fatal outcome. He contends that this negligence breached the duty of care owed to him as a witness.

This lawsuit represents a highly unusual legal strategy within the Australian insurance and tort law framework. Typically, TAC claims are brought by innocent third parties or injured drivers seeking compensation for their own losses. Here, a parent is suing the insurer of the deceased child, alleging that the child's own reckless behavior caused the parent's subsequent psychiatric injury and financial hardship.

Psychological Impact and Financial Consequences

Mr. McGlashan asserts that witnessing the death of his son has permanently altered his life, leading to a disability support pension. He is seeking damages for loss of earnings, loss of earning capacity, and loss of superannuation, along with interest and legal costs. The psychological toll has been exacerbated by recent family health crises, as both Mr. McGlashan and Tyler's grandfather battled cancer in the six months preceding the crash.

The fundraising efforts organized by friends and family to cover funeral costs raised $9,250 from 150 donors, falling short of the $10,000 target. Tyler was described by loved ones as a popular and vibrant young man who had ridden motorcycles since the age of three. His sister, Maddison, expressed her shock on social media, stating that she was waiting to wake up from what she described as a terrible dream.

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Precedent and Legal Challenges in Victoria

Legal experts note that cases where a parent sues the TAC based on their child's negligent driving are extremely rare. A notable precedent occurred in June 2010, involving Mahmoud Homsi, whose mother, Iman Homsi, sued for psychiatric injury after he died in a car accident caused solely by his own negligence. That case raised novel questions about whether a deceased driver owes a duty of care to their relatives.

In dismissing a similar claim in the past, Supreme Court Justice John Forrest highlighted powerful policy considerations against expanding such duties of care. He warned that allowing such claims could open the floodgates to litigation involving relatives of individuals who suffer fatal injuries due to their own fault, such as accidental overdoses or sports accidents. Justice Forrest noted that such expansions could significantly affect TAC premiums.

The current case is listed in the Supreme Court's Personal Injuries List at Bendigo and is scheduled for a trial by judge alone. The outcome will likely provide significant clarity on the boundaries of duty of care and compensable psychiatric injury in the context of familial loss caused by alleged negligence. The court must determine if the duty of care extends to the mental well-being of family members who witness fatal accidents caused by the deceased relative.