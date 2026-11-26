Scott Peden survived a fatal e-bike battery explosion that killed his girlfriend and two children, leading his inquest and campaign for stricter safety regulations.

Scott Peden, a thirty-year-old man from Cambridge, survived a catastrophic house fire caused by an exploding electric bike battery, only to learn upon waking that his partner and two children had perished in the blaze. The tragedy claimed the lives of his partner Gemma, aged thirty-one, and their children, eight-year-old Lilly and four-year-old Oliver, during an incident that Peden now describes as the most devastating moment of his life. The fire originated from a second-hand lithium-ion battery Peden had purchased online to replace a stolen unit on his £900 electric bicycle, which he relied upon for his daily commute to work.

The Mechanism of the Catastrophic Battery Explosion

The core details of the incident reveal a sequence of events where a seemingly minor convenience led to a lethal disaster. Mr. Peden had purchased the electric bike in perfect working order but lost the original battery to theft, leaving him unable to afford a new official replacement for the expensive vehicle. Consequently, he bought a second-hand battery from an online marketplace, assuming it was safe for use in his home. This decision ultimately proved fatal when the faulty battery exploded under the stairs of his residence, creating a flamethrower-like effect that engulfed the property in seconds while his family was asleep.

Also read Cambridge e-bike battery fire deaths ruled misadventure

Inquest Findings and Coroner Elizabeth Grey Statements

During the inquest at Huntingdon Coroner's Court, Coroner Elizabeth Grey recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure, indicating that the family died unintentionally despite the dangerous circumstances. The coroner stated there was insufficient evidence to determine whether the repairs performed on the second-hand battery had directly caused the blaze, which left the walls charred black and windows smashed by intense heat. This legal finding has not stopped Mr. Peden from speaking out, as he uses his personal tragedy to highlight the broader risks associated with unregulated electronic device batteries in residential spaces.

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Grieving Father Scott Peden's Personal Account and Tributes

Mr. Peden provided a harrowing eyewitness account to the court, describing how he was woken by a massive bang comparable to a bowling ball dropped on a wooden floor next to him. He attempted to extinguish the fire but realized the intensity was too great and called for his family to jump from the window, though he never heard back from them before being forced to flee himself. In his testimony, he paid emotional tributes to his partners and children, describing Gemma as an artistic soul who never spoke ill of anyone, while remembering Lilly as cheeky and Oliver as a boy who loved motorbikes and his sister dearly.

The Aftermath and Campaign for Lithium Battery Safety Bans

Following a four-week induced coma, Mr. Peden woke to the news that his family and their two dogs had been killed in the fire, a trauma that he feels has punished him for three years for trying to make his life easier. He has since launched a public campaign calling for a complete ban on the sale of lithium batteries for e-scooters and e-bikes, citing his lack of knowledge about the dangers of these power sources before the incident. He expressed profound regret to the media, stating that if he had known the risks, he would have continued riding a traditional bicycle, and that his only remaining regret is being the sole survivor of the event.