Father Ted Creator Accuses Ardal O'Hanlon of Cowardice Amid Transgender Row

Graham Linehan criticizes former Father Ted co-star Ardal O'Hanlon for failing to support him during a period of intense public backlash over his views on transgender issues, following the overturning of a criminal conviction.

Graham Linehan , the co-creator of the beloved sitcom Father Ted , has publicly criticized former colleague Ardal O'Hanlon, accusing him of abandoning their friendship during a period of intense controversy surrounding Linehan's views on transgender issues.

This accusation comes just days after Linehan successfully overturned a criminal conviction related to an incident involving a transgender activist. Linehan claims he felt isolated as he faced mounting public backlash and professional consequences, stating that O'Hanlon, who played Father Dougal in Father Ted, never reached out to offer support or even inquire about his well-being. He alleges O'Hanlon simply accepted the prevailing narrative that his views were bigoted without seeking to understand his perspective.

The overturned conviction stemmed from an incident on October 19, 2024, outside the Battle of Ideas conference in Westminster, where Linehan was accused of damaging the mobile phone of Sophia Brooks, a transgender activist. While initially found guilty of criminal damage, a judge at Southwark Crown Court ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove Linehan caused the damage, noting the lack of clarity regarding the phone's condition before and after the incident.

Linehan expressed relief at the outcome, stating the case should never have reached court and criticizing the police's handling of the matter, suggesting a bias in how complaints against gender-critical activists are treated. He reiterated his commitment to protecting women and children, framing his views as opposition to a 'dangerous ideology.

' Court footage revealed a heated exchange between Linehan and Brooks, during which Linehan used highly offensive language towards the then-17-year-old activist. Beyond the legal battle and the fallout with O'Hanlon, Linehan has been vocal about the broader cultural shift he perceives as hostile to those who question prevailing narratives on gender identity. He attributes the rise of these ideas to American academics and online communities, characterizing them as superficial and lacking in thoughtful consideration.

He expressed astonishment at the success of these ideas in gaining traction, particularly within institutions like the NHS, which he accuses of prioritizing the inclusion of transgender individuals in women's spaces over the concerns of women themselves. Linehan also touched upon the personal toll the controversy has taken, acknowledging moments of despair but firmly rejecting suicidal ideation, which he believes is a desired outcome for those targeting individuals with dissenting views.

He referenced the tragic suicide of journalist Mark Fisher, who wrote about the intolerance of the left, as a cautionary example





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Graham Linehan Ardal O'hanlon Father Ted Transgender Issues Criminal Damage Southwark Crown Court Sophia Brooks Gender-Critical Controversy Backlash

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