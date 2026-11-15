Father Who Impregnated Daughter Released Early After 6 Months in Jail

Stephen Chavez released early after incest conviction with daughter Makayla Settles. Mother Carolina Sandoval devastated by legal outcome in Ventura County case.

Stephen Chavez, a forty-one-year-old California resident, was released from custody on the morning of November 9. This event occurred just one week before he would have completed six months since his initial booking. The early release marks the end of his immediate incarceration period following his conviction for incest involving his eighteen-year-old daughter, Makayla Settles. Chavez had also been convicted of providing alcohol to a minor, offenses that occurred during a visit in December 2024.

Legal Sentencing Mechanism and Judicial Ruling

The judicial process leading to this release involved a guilty plea entered as part of a legal agreement. Judge Dusty Kawai sentenced Chavez to a total term of one year in jail. The judge explained that he was prohibited from imposing a maximum sentence without the defendant's consent, particularly given Chavez's lack of prior criminal history. Joey Buttitta, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office, clarified that California law permits eligible defendants to receive credits reducing actual time in custody by fifty percent. This statutory allowance effectively cut his served time in half, leading to his release shortly after the sentencing was imposed in June.

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Carolina Sandoval's Devastation and Outrage

The news of the release was met with profound distress by Makayla Settles' mother, Carolina Sandoval. She expressed that the situation caused her emotional pain to resurface, stating that it hurt all over again. Sandoval highlighted the painful necessity of remembering the date of this release, noting that her daughter's life and trauma meant far more than the six months served. She described the legal outcome as ridiculous, emphasizing that she did everything right to protect her child, yet the system failed to deliver what she perceived as adequate justice. Her devastation was further compounded by the belief that the light sentence does not reflect the severity of the abuse.

Grooming Allegations and Timeline of Abuse

The history between Chavez and his daughter dates back to when Makayla was nine years old. Chavez entered their lives at that time and allegedly began a pattern of grooming by promising to contribute five hundred dollars a month to a college fund. This financial incentive was used to sell a dream of moving to California for higher education. When Makayla visited Chavez in December 2024 to prepare for this potential move, she was allegedly plied with alcohol. Sandoval stated that her daughter woke up in her underwear and was told by Chavez that she had removed her own clothes while sleeping. Sandoval believes this incident was a test of boundaries by Chavez, indicating a long-term strategy to exploit his daughter.

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Probation Conditions and Public Safety Concerns

Although he is out of jail, Chavez faces significant legal restrictions as he serves three years of felony probation. Court records indicate he is strictly forbidden from consuming drugs or alcohol during this period. He is also prohibited from contacting Makayla Settles or any of her family and friends. Additionally, Chavez must not possess firearms or pornography and is required to register as a sex offender for twenty years. These conditions are designed to mitigate risk, but Sandoval remains deeply concerned about his potential to harm others, particularly if he resumes drinking or reacts negatively to public commentary.

Advocacy for Harsher Sentencing Reforms

Carolina Sandoval has transformed her grief into a mission to advocate for changes in the legal system. She is fighting not only for recognition of Makayla's suffering but for stricter accountability for sexual predators. Sandoval fears that Chavez's early release could endanger other teenagers if he reoffends, citing his potential reaction to social media posts. Her goal is to ensure that similar crimes result in harsher sentences to prevent future victims from experiencing the same trauma. She intends to make changes in her daughter's name, driven by the belief that the current laws are insufficient to deter such predatory behavior.