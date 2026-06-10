FBI Agent Flags 'Strange' Detail in Nancy Guthrie Case: Family Had No Access to Security Cameras

An FBI agent reveals that the family of missing grandmother Nancy Guthrie had no access to her home's security cameras, calling it a 'strange' detail in an unsolved case that has haunted Texas for over four months.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie , a grandmother from a small town in Texas, has taken a new twist as an FBI agent reveals a 'strange' detail in the case that has baffled investigators for over four months.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Donnell highlighted the peculiar fact that the Guthrie family had no access or control over the security cameras surrounding the home where Nancy lived alone.

'The thing I found very, very interesting was that the family let the first responders know - this is based on the dispatch recordings - that they had no access or control over any of the cameras around that house,' O'Donnell said. The cameras, which Nancy had purportedly installed for wildlife observation, were not accessible to her relatives, a detail O'Donnell found unsettling.

'I just found that strange,' she added, noting that if it were her mother, she would want immediate access to any potential evidence. This revelation comes as the investigation into Nancy's disappearance, which began on February 1, 2023, continues without any suspects or significant leads. The case has drawn national attention, partly due to the involvement of high-profile figures like former Trump administration official Kash Patel, who criticized local law enforcement for delays in the investigation.

The timeline of events surrounding Nancy's disappearance is critical to understanding the case. Nancy spent the evening of January 31 with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni before being dropped off at her home just before 10 p.m. Her doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. on February 1, and motion was detected but not recorded 25 minutes later.

At around 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker disconnected from her phone, a crucial piece of data that suggests something unusual occurred. The family did not report her missing until approximately midday on February 1, when she failed to show up for church services with friends. The first 48 hours are considered the most critical in missing person cases, yet the local police reportedly did not request the doorbell camera footage until days later.

It was only after the FBI stepped in, with Patel leading the charge, that the footage was recovered. Patel, who has been vocal about the case, stated, 'For four days, we were kept out of the investigation. And when we were finally let in…look what we did.

' The FBI collaborated with Google to retrieve data from the Ring doorbell, which showed a masked man approaching the front door and attempting to dismantle the camera. This image has become one of the few solid pieces of evidence in the case. The investigation has now spanned over 100 days, with no arrests made and the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie still unknown.

The reward for information leading directly to her recovery has reached $1 million, donated by an anonymous benefactor. Despite the extensive media coverage and the involvement of federal agencies, the case remains cold. The family has pleaded for anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that even the smallest detail could be crucial. Agent O'Donnell's comments have reignited scrutiny on the initial response by local authorities, who have defended their actions but declined to comment on the specific timeline.

As the search continues, the community remains on edge, hoping for a resolution. The strange detail about the camera access has prompted further questions: Why were the cameras not monitored? Could the footage have provided earlier leads? These unanswered questions underscore the complexity of the case and the urgent need for closure





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Nancy Guthrie Missing Person FBI Investigation Security Camera Unsolved Case

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