FBI Director Kash Patel missed the annual Homeland Security hearing, drawing sharp criticism from lawmakers Bennie Thompson and Andrew Garbarino over transparency and leadership concerns.

FBI Director Kash Patel declined to appear before the House Committee on Homeland Security for the annual 'Threats to the Homeland' hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning. This absence has triggered immediate backlash from both Democratic and Republican leadership, who characterized the decision as a refusal to uphold standard congressional oversight responsibilities. Deputy FBI Director Christina Raia attended the session in place of the Director.

Leadership Criticism and Oversight Failures

Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson explicitly stated that Director Patel is shirking his duty to testify before the committee. Thompson highlighted that this marks the second consecutive year that Patel has failed to appear before the panel, breaking with the precedent set by former Director Christopher Wray, who testified six times during his tenure. Thompson, who is poised to chair the committee in January when Democrats assume control, argued that this pattern of avoidance reflects a broader leadership deficit within the agency.

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Security Context and Alleged Conduct Issues

The hearing took place against a backdrop of heightened national security anxieties, including reports of potential Iranian plots involving chemical weapons or dirty bombs. While Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton confirmed a heightened threat environment from Iran, he stated there was no coordinated attack on US infrastructure, despite recent outages affecting banks and the FAA. Meanwhile, Thompson cited internal allegations regarding Patel's personal conduct, referencing reports that described him as difficult to reach and potentially intoxicated, claims Patel has vehemently denied and attempted to litigate.

Partisan Consensus on Non-Attendance

Republican Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino also expressed significant concern over Patel's absence, noting that the date was confirmed in August to ensure participation. Garbarino emphasized that the Director had made it clear months in advance that he would not attend, despite the committee's consistent expectation for the FBI head to brief Congress on worldwide threats. The Chairman stated that the issue transcends partisan politics and that the Director's presence was a standard requirement for such critical briefings.

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Unaddressed Domestic Terrorism Directives

Bennie Thompson further criticized the lack of transparency regarding the implementation of President Trump's domestic terrorism directive. He noted that the FBI and Department of Justice have not provided briefings on their efforts to execute this order, despite earlier promises made during a classified session in July. Thompson detailed that his staff had followed up more than a dozen times and sent formal letters to Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director Patel demanding the information, receiving no response from either agency.

Previous Conflicts and Ongoing Tensions

Tensions between Patel and lawmakers have escalated significantly since his confirmation. During a five-hour Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in September, Patel engaged in heated exchanges with Democratic senators, including Adam Schiff, denying allegations of misconduct as baseless political attacks. Those proceedings often devolved into shouting matches, with Patel labeling the accusations as total lies. Despite these past confrontations, the latest absence has solidified bipartisan frustration regarding the FBI's current approach to congressional accountability.