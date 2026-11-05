FBI Investigates Alaska Senate Race Decoy Candidate Scandal

The FBI has accelerated its criminal probe into the Alaska Senate race regarding the 'decoy' candidate scandal as votes remain tight between Mary Peltola and Dan Sullivan.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has significantly intensified its criminal inquiry into the Alaska Senate race, focusing on allegations involving a candidate who shared the same name as the Republican incumbent. This development occurs while election officials continue to count ballots in a contest where Democratic candidate Mary Peltola currently holds a narrow lead of fewer than 700 votes over Senator Dan Sullivan.

FBI Agent Interviews Campaign Manager

Federal agents in Chicago questioned Elisa Rios, the former campaign manager for Mary Peltola, on Tuesday regarding her involvement in the electoral process. Sources familiar with the ongoing investigation described the agency's approach as moving at full speed, indicating a high priority on establishing the facts surrounding the candidate recruitment strategies. Rios had previously served as the campaign manager until she departed the Peltola operation in August as part of a broader staff restructuring.

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Allegations of Voter Confusion Scheme

The central controversy involves a second candidate named Dan Sullivan who ran to confuse voters and potentially split the Republican vote base. According to a report by The New York Times citing twelve sources, operatives linked to the Mary Peltola campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee helped recruit this second candidate. The internal operation was reportedly labeled the ballot composition project, a strategy designed to increase the likelihood of a Democratic victory in the competitive Alaska Senate seat.

Conflicting Statements from Key Figures

Elisa Rios stated in her interview with The New York Times that Mary Peltola was definitely aware of the plot to recruit another Sullivan to boost her chances. Rios, who had been planning to file a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Peltola campaign, initially sought to retract her comments as a source but ultimately proceeded with the allegations. Mary Peltola has consistently denied any knowledge of the scheme, stating she knew nothing about the efforts to recruit the second candidate.

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Impact on Vote Tally and Legal Challenges

The second Dan Sullivan candidate attracted approximately 3,500 votes, a number that conservative observers fear could have been decisive in the tight race. This figure has raised concerns that the decoy candidate inadvertently handed the victory to Mary Peltola. In response to the controversy, Governor Mike Dunleavy ordered an investigation into the Peltola campaign, while the Department of Justice had previously sued to block the certification of results if Senator Dan Sullivan lost.

Ongoing Investigations and Candidate Disappearance

The House Oversight Committee is also advancing its own investigation, requesting an in-person interview with Elisa Rios and threatening compulsory process if she refuses to appear. Meanwhile, the second Dan Sullivan has left his hometown of Petersburg and remains unlocated following the publication of the initial reports. A federal judge previously dismissed the Department of Justice lawsuit regarding ballot segregation, but the agency has appealed that ruling as the FBI probe continues.