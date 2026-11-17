Federal agents respond to a physical altercation aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR725 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. No charges filed yet.

Federal authorities have launched an investigation into a violent physical altercation that occurred aboard a Qatar Airways commercial airliner arriving in Chicago. The incident involved two male passengers seated near the rear of the aircraft, prompting the crew to alert air traffic control just before the plane touched down. Local law enforcement and federal agents were waiting on the tarmac to take custody of the individuals involved.

Flight QR725 Incident Details and Timeline

Qatar Airways Flight QR725 departed from Doha, Qatar, at 8.08am local time on a Boeing 777-300ER. The long-haul journey concluded at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, where the aircraft landed safely at 1.46pm local time on Monday afternoon. Just prior to this landing, the flight crew reported a physical confrontation to air traffic control, according to statements provided to the Daily Mail.

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Air Live reported that the violence broke out between two men seated in the economy cabin. One male passenger, occupying a seat in row 32, physically assaulted another man seated directly in front of him in row 31. Pilots informed officials that several other passengers witnessed the attack. Despite the chaos, the flight continued its final approach without deviation and landed as scheduled.

Law Enforcement Response and Current Status

Upon arrival at the American airport, both passengers involved in the scuffle were met by local authorities, including agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI confirmed that they responded to the scene but did not provide specific details regarding the nature of the injuries or the severity of the assault. As of Tuesday, neither passenger had been formally identified by authorities.

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The FBI stated that no charges have been filed against the two men at this time. The investigation is ongoing as agents gather statements from witnesses and review available evidence. Federal agents declined to elaborate on the specific circumstances that led to the arrest or the current legal standing of the suspects.

Airline Statement and Safety Protocols

A spokesperson for Qatar Airways addressed the incident on Tuesday, confirming that the crew contacted air traffic control immediately upon recognizing the threat. The airline emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of their crew and passengers remain their highest priority during such events. The spokesperson noted that the physical altercation did not negatively impact the operation of the flight.

The airline confirmed that the plane landed safely in Chicago as planned. Once the aircraft arrived at the gate, the passengers involved in the dispute were handed over to local law enforcement. The spokesperson reiterated that the incident was isolated and did not endanger the broader flight operations.

Context of Recent In-Flight Security Incidents

This event marks another significant security breach on American skies in a short period. Approximately one week prior, a United Airlines flight bound for Louisiana from New Jersey issued a hijacking distress call. That incident involved a passenger attempting to storm the cockpit, which prompted an immediate emergency response from federal authorities and ground teams.

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Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a 34-year-old man from Honduras, was arrested on November 9 in connection with the United Airlines incident. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that Gomez-Alberto had allegedly threatened to blow up United Flight 2174 during its route to New Orleans. Agents described him as an illegal immigrant who had entered the country despite previous deportation orders.

Department of Homeland Security officials highlighted a pattern of prior legal issues for Gomez-Alberto. He had been removed from the United States twice before, first in September 2011 in Texas and again in October 2014 in New Mexico. Despite these removals, he returned to the U.S. near the San Ysidro border town in California in 2019.

Following his 2019 return, Gomez-Alberto was arrested again but was released by a judge in January 2020 pending removal proceedings. He had previously faced accusations including felony bomb threats, felony threats, terroristic offenses, and disorderly conduct. When the United flight landed, all other passengers were safely deplaned and transported to the terminal by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.