FBI Investigating Storage Units Linked to Thomas Markle Sr Amid Child Abuse Probe

The FBI is searching California storage units rented by Thomas Markle Sr. following discoveries of alleged child abuse material in his Mexican and Philippine residences.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI) is set to search two storage units in California rented by Thomas Markle Sr., expanding a multinational probe into the Duchess of Sussex's father. The search targets materials linked to a broader investigation involving alleged possession of child abuse imagery found in facilities across Mexico and the Philippines.

New Storage Units Targeted by Federal Agents

Thomas Markle Jr. provided the FBI with the location of these two additional lock-ups in Los Angeles during an interview that lasted approximately two hours. He stated that his father, Thomas Markle Sr., revealed the existence of the units around 2011, describing them as facilities rented for roughly 15 years. The contents reportedly include household items previously belonging to Meghan Markle, such as furniture from her time as a student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Also read Met Police Royal Protection Unit Under IOPC Review After Failing to Act on Meghan Markle Abuse Claims

In addition to Meghan Markle's personal effects, one of the units contains boxes filled with memorabilia from Thomas Markle Sr.'s former career as a Hollywood lighting director. Items include books, photographs, and professional mementos accumulated over decades. Thomas Markle Jr. expressed deep apprehension regarding the potential contents, telling The Sun he dreads to think what federal agents might uncover given the severity of findings already discovered elsewhere.

Discovery in Mexico and Digital Forensics in Philippines

The expansion of the investigation to California follows urgent alerts issued by the Daily Mail after staff discovered alleged child abuse images inside a storage locker rented by Thomas Markle Sr. in Rosarito, Mexico. The newspaper alerted the FBI to these findings, which prompted immediate raids by Mexican authorities at the site. This discovery served as the catalyst for deeper scrutiny of the 82-year-old's digital footprint in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Concurrently, detectives in the Philippines have uncovered explicit content on digital devices allegedly belonging to Thomas Markle Sr. at his apartment in Cebu. The Philippine National Police obtained a warrant on Thursday to examine material found in four storage boxes at the location. Officers spent the weekend analyzing nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, and a camera to extract relevant evidence.

Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police confirmed that investigators found files consisting of CSEAM (Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material). He noted that the analysis revealed videos involving male and female minors, as well as explicit materials depicting individuals who were not minors. The General emphasized that ongoing digital forensics analysis is validating the information, with field investigators working to verify the scope of the digital cache.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Implications

Thomas Markle Jr., who resides in the Philippines, claims to have previously found hundreds, if not thousands, of images and videos on his father's devices. He alleges that the collection includes material appearing to show his father engaged in sexual acts with an underage girl. Thomas Markle Jr. provided this cache of potential evidence to authorities, significantly accelerating the formal inquiry into his father's activities.

Thomas Markle Sr. vehemently denies all allegations, describing the accusations as sick lies in statements to the Daily Mail. He admits to paying for sex while in the Philippines but insists that all encounters were exclusively with adult prostitutes. The former lighting director suggests he has been set up by his detractors, maintaining his innocence regarding the possession of illegal imagery despite the overwhelming digital evidence cited by investigators.

Advertisement

Family Dynamics and Medical Status

Thomas Markle Sr. has been estranged from his daughter, Meghan Markle, for several years. He moved from Mexico to the Philippines in January of last year before relocating to the United States in May following the amputation of his lower leg. He is currently residing in a Florida care home specialized in dementia care, located near Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle.

Recent reports indicate that Thomas and Samantha held crisis talks lasting three hours to discuss the escalating legal troubles and family implications. An insider noted that since these meetings, Meghan Markle has ceased discussing the allegations on her social media platforms. The cessation of public commentary reflects the intense scrutiny and potential legal consequences facing the family as the investigations in multiple jurisdictions proceed.

Next Steps in the Multinational Inquiry

Police in the Philippines are reportedly very close to bringing formal charges against Thomas Markle Sr. following the validation of the digital evidence. The Major General stated that while none of the children in the videos appeared to be from the Philippines, they exhibited features described as Asian Caucasian. The force is conducting thorough field investigations to solidify the case before presenting it to prosecutorial authorities.

As the FBI prepares to search the California storage units, the scope of the inquiry continues to widen. The contents of the Los Angeles lock-ups are expected to form part of the broader investigation into Thomas Markle Sr.'s activities and associations. The findings in California, combined with the digital forensics from the Philippines and the physical evidence from Mexico, will likely determine the final legal trajectory for the former Hollywood worker.