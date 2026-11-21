The FBI investigates a breach of the National Crime Information Center as US institutions face coordinated cyberattacks, prompting high-level security warnings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an urgent probe into a second major hacker attack targeting the National Crime Information Center, a critical database linking federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Two sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to CNN that this apparent security breach places sensitive data on warrants and background checks at significant risk. The National Crime Information Center serves as the primary digital infrastructure for officers nationwide to identify wanted fugitives and check for outstanding legal obligations.

NCIC Data Integrity and Operational Risks

The core concern surrounding this latest cyber incident extends beyond mere data exposure. A former FBI official emphasized that every day, officers across the country rely on the National Crime Information Center to access information that directly impacts both officer and public safety. The primary fear is not simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive personal information, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the data that police officers depend on during critical operations.

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Compromising the integrity of these records could lead to wrongful arrests or the failure to apprehend dangerous individuals, creating immediate dangers on the streets. This specific vulnerability highlights why the National Crime Information Center is considered a linchpin of American law enforcement capabilities. Any alteration or corruption of its database represents a severe threat to the rule of law and public security.

Coordinated Attacks on Key US Institutions

This cyberattack on the crime database follows a week of widespread technical disruptions that have shaken the country's most trusted institutions. The chaos began with Microsoft Outlook experiencing downtime for nearly a full day, followed by a national ground stop announcement by the Federal Aviation Administration the subsequent day. United Airlines also suffered a significant system outage that caused widespread flight delays, further illustrating the fragility of critical infrastructure.

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By Tuesday, the National Security Agency's highly classified internal communications network went down, affecting high-level security communications. Apple subsequently locked users out of their accounts, disrupting millions of individuals. On Thursday, financial giants Chase, Visa, and Mastercard were targeted, while the US Department of Agriculture also suffered a breach that gave hackers access to systems facilitating payments to farmers.

FBI Leadership Response and Historical Context

FBI director Kash Patel had recently praised his agency's cybersecurity efforts just days before this second breach occurred. During a Fox News appearance, Patel highlighted Operation Winter Shield, a large-scale effort where his agency urged companies to update systems to prevent data theft. He credited his administration for taking decisive action, stating that other administrations had failed to make necessary updates, whereas his team is staying ahead of the curve.

This reassurance came at a time when public anxiety was already high due to the string of technical failures. Patel specifically praised President Donald Trump for his support, noting that the current administration was making up for lost time regarding digital security. However, the timing of this new probe into the National Crime Information Center raises questions about the effectiveness of these claimed improvements.

Escalating Threats and Expert Warnings

The current crisis follows a previous incident just two months ago, where a hacker group named ShinyHunters targeted sensitive employee personal data from an FBI website. That breach compromised Social Security numbers, emergency contacts, and personal addresses, yet internal clarity on the extent of the damage remained poor. Former senior FBI official Chris Swecker warned that the US is facing its highest threat level since September 11, 2001.

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Intelligence warnings suggest that Iran may be planning to target senior Trump administration officials in the nation's capital with a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapon. These fears have prompted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other cabinet members to move into military housing as a precaution. Experts like John Miri of the Electric Grid Cybersecurity Alliance argue that the volume of simultaneous technical failures is too significant to dismiss as mere coincidence, suggesting a coordinated attack on America.