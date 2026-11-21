Notorious drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores was arrested in Guasave, Sinaloa, triggering violent clashes between cartel members and Mexican military forces. The capture marks a significant victory against the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the successful capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a high-ranking drug lord and member of the FBI 10 Most Wanted list, in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa. The arrest, confirmed by the Mexican Ministry of National Defense, occurred on Friday night in the city of Guasave, immediately igniting a violent confrontation between cartel forces and federal troops that terrified local residents.

Violent Clash During Sinaloa Arrest

The Mexican Ministry of National Defense released tense video footage showing armed guards swarming the location where Flores was hiding. The images depicted the cartel leader, known as El Chapo Isidro, with his wrists handcuffed and his head hung low as officials rushed him to a vehicle. The ministry stated that troops came under direct attack with gunfire and explosives upon approaching the hideout, forcing them to breach the house to secure the criminal.

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The arrest sent immediate shockwaves through Guasave, with local media capturing scenes of chaos. Gunfire rained down on residential areas, and reports emerged of burning vehicles on nearby highways. A reporter for Azteca Noticias broadcast live from the scene while forced to take cover under a car, continuing to report amidst the sound of police sirens and exchanging gunfire.

Flores Criminal Organization Leadership

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, widely recognized as El Chapo Isidro, rose to power as one of the most influential drug traffickers in Mexico. He formerly led the Beltrán Leyva criminal organization, a major faction within the Sinaloa Cartel, before establishing his own violent entity, the Meza-Flores criminal organization. The FBI describes this group as a heavily armed and violent entity that has engaged in gun battles, kidnapping, murder, torture, and extortion to maintain territorial control.

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The US Department of State designated the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization as a foreign terrorism group earlier this year. According to federal records, the organization has smuggled multi-ton quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana into the United States using planes, boats, and tractor-trailers. The FBI also alleges that Flores is responsible for the deaths of multiple Sinaloa State police officers, Mexican military personnel, and other law enforcement officials.

Legal Indictments and Federal Charges

Flores faces extensive legal repercussions in both Mexico and the United States. He was initially indicted in 2012 and 2019 for multiple drug-trafficking violations and illegal firearm possession. A court record updated two months ago added allegations that he abducted and killed a member of the Mexican National Guard in Oaxaca in October 2022. He is accused of controlling coastal areas in Chiapas, Guerrero, and Oaxaca to traffic multi-kilogram loads of cocaine to the US.

The updated indictment includes charges of continuing a criminal enterprise, three counts of murder, seven counts of international cocaine distribution, methamphetamine importation, fentanyl manufacturing and distribution, money laundering, conspiracy, and narcoterrorism. The United States has issued an extradition order for Flores for criminal association to distribute drugs, a warrant originally active since his addition to the FBI Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List in February.

Co-Conspirators and Extradition Process

During the raid in Guasave, law enforcement also captured Flores' second-in-command, identified as Germán N, known as Serafín, and the organization's financial operator, José N. The Public Security Secretariat office warned residents via social media to avoid Guasave and refrain from traveling on roads due to the ongoing attack on federal personnel.

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Flores and his two conspirators were evacuated from the scene to Mexico City on an Air Force aircraft on Friday night. While the US has a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest, issued in September 2017, it remains unclear when or if they will be extradited to the US for criminal proceedings. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the region recovers from the violent display.