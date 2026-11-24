A 17-year-old runaway was rescued by the FBI after 16-year-old gamer Landon Tresp and his mother Khristina tracked her location through online gaming and social media records.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who had been held captive for over a year, a mission made possible by the investigative efforts of a 16-year-old gamer named Landon Tresp and his mother, Khristina Tresp. The teenager was returned safely to her home after the Tresp family identified her location through a combination of online chat logs and public property records, subsequently coordinating with law enforcement to secure her release. This extraordinary intervention highlights how digital connectivity and civic engagement can directly impact high-stakes criminal investigations involving minors.

The Online Connection and Initial Reports

Landon Tresp, who is 16 years old, formed an online friendship with the anonymous 17-year-old girl while playing the popular social deduction game Among Us. During their conversations on the voice and text platform Discord, the girl revealed that she was a runaway who had been held against her will for more than a year. Landon described the connection as something that kind of just clicked, but the gravity of her situation quickly became apparent as she shared details of her captivity. After listening to her story, Landon informed his mother, Khristina, about the exchange, prompting an immediate escalation in the family's response to the crisis.

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Investigative Steps by Khristina Tresp

Khristina Tresp, initially skeptical of the girl's claims, decided to verify the information by speaking with her directly on Discord. To establish a concrete location, she asked the girl to provide a piece of mail or document containing her full name. Once the girl provided this documentation, Khristina began digging into tax and property records to find relevant addresses associated with the name. She then cross-referenced these addresses with photos on real estate sites to identify the specific location where the girl was being held.

Identifying the Location and Captor

Khristina showed the collected photos to the victim on Discord, who successfully identified the image where she was being kept. With this critical visual confirmation, Khristina contacted the girl's mother on social media and spoke with her briefly on the telephone. She also received a call from the FBI to confirm that the girl was still alive, to which Khristina responded that she had video-chatted with the minor and seen her in person. The alleged captor, 39-year-old Adam Hunter Harmel, met the girl on social media in May 2025 by pretending to be disabled and offering to pay her for assistance traveling from Utah to Oregon. Upon picking her up, Harmel threw her phone into a river and drove her to Oregon.

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Captivity Details and Escape Coordination

While held in Harmel's basement in Oregon, the girl was forced to sleep against the wall in his bed, with Harmel keeping a knife under his pillow to prevent escape. He provided her with a mobile phone that could not make calls but could connect to Wi-Fi, allowing her to access the internet and eventually reach out to Landon. While Harmel was out of the house, law enforcement began monitoring the street and the property. At the agreed-upon moment, police instructed Khristina to tell the victim it was time to escape. She left the house safely and was taken into custody by state troopers, while Harmel was subsequently arrested.

Official Statements and Ongoing Support

The FBI and the Rich County Sheriff's Office have been actively investigating this case for more than a year, pursuing every lead received from across the US and in other countries. A social media post by the Salt Lake City FBI confirmed the outcome, noting that on November 1, the FBI received a tip about the possible location of the minor victim. However, the official statement omitted the crucial role played by Landon and Khristina Tresp in the rescue operation. Khristina and Landon have remained in daily contact with the girl they helped rescue, video chatting regularly to provide emotional support and trying to arrange an in-person meetup. The girl has been charged with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and the Tresp family continues to monitor her recovery from a distance.