The FBI issues an emergency alert regarding the Artex AI hacking tool, warning that criminals can breach banks and hospitals in hours. This follows recent widespread US cyber outages and Federal Reserve warnings about AI threats.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an urgent security advisory regarding a weaponized artificial intelligence platform called Artex, which enables cybercriminals to compromise entire corporate networks in less than three hours. This alert highlights a dangerous evolution in digital threats, where machine-learning models automate complex intrusion phases that previously required extensive human expertise and significant time investment.

Artex Capabilities and Targeted Sectors

The bureau identified Artex as an open-source, large language model-driven agentic platform that allows threat actors to execute cyber intrusions at machine speed. According to the official warning, hackers have already successfully deployed this tool against critical sectors including banks, government agencies, energy firms, and hospitals. The platform significantly reduces the time required to chain attack techniques, enabling even individuals with minimal technical skills to run sophisticated operations against multiple targets simultaneously.

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Financial System Risks and Regulatory Concerns

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr warned a conference in Italy earlier this week that AI agents possess the capability to empty bank accounts before authorities can detect the activity. He described a scenario where AI could instantly move customer money at high speeds, referring to the potential rapid withdrawal event as a stampede that could overwhelm a bank's cash reserves within minutes. Barr noted that major financial institutions are already detecting AI agents attempting to operate inside retail customer accounts, creating a verification challenge for banks trying to determine authorization.

Clarification on Recent Major Outages

An FBI spokesman confirmed Tuesday that the specific alert regarding the Artex tool is unrelated to the widespread cyber outages that recently disrupted American infrastructure. These recent incidents included email outages affecting over 450 million Microsoft 365 users, a telecommunications fault that grounded every plane in the country for the second time since 9/11, and the shutdown of online banking services. The White House stated that these blackouts were caused by the updating of old computer systems rather than a malicious cyberattack, although the National Security Agency's internal network fell over by Monday.

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Google Intelligence and Emerging AI Threats

Google's Threat Intelligence Group published a report Monday warning of a paradigm shift toward intrusions occurring at machine speed without human involvement. The company observed hackers using AI to identify software flaws, build attacks, and launch them automatically, noting that these tools are cheap, simple to use, and easily scalable. Google emphasized that the threat involves an entity that does not eat, sleep, or get tired, continuously searching for vulnerabilities to exploit.

Global State-Sponsored Cyber Espionage

The latest AI Threat Tracker report reveals that bad actors are using autonomous frameworks to scan software updates, identify patched flaws, and build attacks without human guidance. Attacks exploiting previously unknown software flaws spiked to 22 in August, up from an average of eight per month in 2025. Suspected North Korean hackers used AI-generated profiles to lure cryptocurrency staff, while Chinese state-linked spies used similar tools to research targets and weaponize attacks against the US aerospace sector.