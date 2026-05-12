FC Porto Show Interest in Robert Lewandowski as Transfer Rumors Continue

The transfer saga surrounding FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski continues. Reports suggest that FC Porto have shown concrete interest in signing the 37-year-old Polish striker, with negotiations yet to start.

A major surprise could be on the cards in the transfer saga surrounding FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski . reports that FC Porto have shown concrete interest in signing the 37-year-old Polish striker.

Although no negotiations have taken place, and no agreement has been reached, the Portuguese giants are still in the race to secure Lewandowski s services. The striker s contract with Barça expires at the end of the season, when he will be available on a free transfer. Neither the club nor Lewandowski has completely ruled out an additional year, yet signs of an imminent departure have grown in recent weeks.

Several suitors are monitoring the situation, including Serie A heavyweights Juventus Turin and AC Milan, who are reportedly among the favourites, as well as clubs from the US MLS and Saudi Arabia.





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FC Barcelona Robert Lewandowski FC Porto Transfer Rumors Serie A Heavyweights Juventus Turin And AC Mil US MLS Saudi Arabia

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