FCA informs motor finance firms of potential redress scheme collapse

The UK watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has sent a warning to motor finance firms about the possibility of its compensation scheme collapse due to ongoing legal challenges. Millions of car finance payouts could potentially be affected by the situation.

Woman driving car. Young driver. Testing vehicle in dealership or student training in school to get license. Hands on steering wheel.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) told motor finance firms to prepare for the possible scenario that its redress scheme will not go ahead at all. Millions of car finance payouts hang in the balance as the UK watchdog signalled that its compensation scheme faces further delays, changes or potential collapse ahead of legal battles. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) told motor finance firms to prepare for the possible scenario that its redress scheme will not go ahead at all.

The regulatory body is facing four separate legal challenges from parties who are not happy with its plans for redress, which would result in an estimated average of £829 per payout. Following the legal challenges to our motor finance compensation scheme, our priorities remain to secure fair compensation for consumers as quickly as possible and ensure a healthy market. The FCA said it is not clear when the case will be heard but that is unlikely to be before October.

In the meantime, it is in discussions about the “possibility of suspending some elements” of its compensation scheme, while still urging lenders to prepare for payouts





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FCA Motor Finance Firms Redress Scheme Compensation Scheme Legal Challenges Car Finance Customers Payouts

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