The FCC authorized SpaceX's massive satellite network but delayed a disposal waiver, citing insufficient data on orbital safety and interference risks for government systems.

The Federal Communications Commission has granted SpaceX a new authorization to deploy a massive network of one million satellites, marking a significant expansion for Elon Musk's company's space operations. This approval permits SpaceX to operate a non-geostationary satellite orbit constellation that will span multiple orbital shells at altitudes ranging from 500 to 1,002 kilometers. The satellites are scheduled to utilize 30-degree inclinations and sun-synchronous inclinations, each shell measuring 50 kilometers in thickness.

Orbital Parameters And Radio Interference Rules

The specific regulatory order mandates that SpaceX must ensure its satellite radios do not cause harmful interference with United States government systems operating in the 28.6 to 29.1 gigahertz frequency band. This technical requirement is critical as both the commercial constellation and federal assets share overlapping spectrum ranges. SpaceX is also legally bound to adhere strictly to the operational parameters it previously filed with the International Telecommunications Union, ensuring international compliance for this unprecedented scale of deployment.

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Regulators have also imposed strict reporting obligations on the company to monitor the safety of the increasingly crowded low Earth orbit. SpaceX is required to submit semiannual reports detailing conjunction events, which are moments when its satellites come dangerously close to one another or to other orbiting objects. These reports will provide the FCC with data on collision risks and spatial awareness, a necessary measure as the density of objects in orbit increases dramatically with the proposed one million satellite count.

Deferral Of Satellite Disposal Waiver Request

While the deployment was approved, the FCC deferred its decision on a critical waiver request submitted by SpaceX regarding the end-of-life disposal of its satellites. The company had asked for flexibility to dispose of satellites operating above 600 kilometers into Earth disposal orbits or heliocentric orbits, rather than following the standard rule requiring atmospheric disposal for objects orbiting at 2,000 kilometers or less. This waiver was sought to provide operational flexibility for the lower altitude segments of the constellation.

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The commission determined that SpaceX failed to provide sufficient information to assess whether these proposed alternative disposal methods comply with existing regulations. The order explicitly states that SpaceX must file a separate application for modification of its authorization and provide a robust justification for any requested waivers. Without this adequate data, the FCC cannot guarantee that deferred satellites will not become long-term space debris, posing risks to other orbital assets.

Economic Feasibility Of Orbiting Datacenters

The approval comes amid speculation about the viability of orbiting datacenters, a concept that faces significant economic and logistical hurdles. For such facilities to become financially viable, launch costs would need to drop to $200 per kilogram. Achieving this scale would require SpaceX to launch its massive Starship rocket 1,800 times, assuming near-daily launch cadences. This frequency far exceeds the current rate of approximately one launch every three days.

Beyond launch costs, fundamental networking research must succeed to handle the immense traffic generated by large constellations of orbiting datacenters. Terrestrial manufacturing capacity also needs to expand significantly to produce the required number of satellites. While Elon Musk's companies and Intel have planned initiatives to support this expansion, they have not explained how semiconductor supply chains will scale to meet such demand, despite existing strains in the industry.

Global Impact And Future Developments

The authorization for SpaceX does not constitute a roadmap to implementing a million datacenter satellites, but rather a permission structure for broadband connectivity. In parallel developments, SpaceX has hired Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to launch a larger satellite carrying the equivalent of a full datacenter rack in early 2029. This separate project highlights the growing intersection of space infrastructure and cloud computing.

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Scientists worldwide continue to express concern over the obstruction of astronomical observations caused by mega-constellations of broadband-beaming satellites. Current proposals across the United States, China, Europe, and India call for approximately 100,000 satellites, a figure that pales in comparison to SpaceX's proposed one million orbiters. While these orbiting systems may help process data related to cosmic mysteries, they simultaneously hinder ground-based efforts to observe the universe from below.