Yale researchers played a key role in the FDA approval of amivantamab, a new dual-targeting drug for HPV-negative head and neck cancer. The treatment shows improved survival and response rates compared to existing therapies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) has granted accelerated approval for amivantamab to treat metastatic head and neck cancer. This marks the first new approval for this specific condition in seven years. The decision was based on promising clinical trial results led by researchers at Yale School of Medicine.

Amivantamab Mechanism and Targeting

Amivantamab represents a significant advancement because it targets two growth receptors on cancer cells simultaneously. This dual-targeting approach reduces the cancer's ability to adapt to the treatment. Previous therapies often failed because cancer cells would compensate for blocked pathways by activating others. By blocking both epidermal growth factor receptors and mesenchymal-epithelial transition receptors, the drug prevents this adaptive resistance.

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Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma is the sixth most common cancer, with just under 70,000 cases reported annually. The disease falls into two main categories. One group is related to the human papilloma virus, while the other is linked to environmental factors like tobacco and alcohol use. Amivantamab is approved for the second group, which consists of HPV-negative cases.

Clinical Trial Results and Survival Data

The clinical trials involved a single cohort of 102 patients. All participants had HPV-unrelated head and neck cancer and had previously received chemotherapy and immunotherapy. In this setting, the standard response rate for previous treatments like cetuximab is approximately 24 percent. The average survival for these patients is typically under nine months.

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Patients treated with amivantamab showed an objective response rate of 42 percent. The median survival for this group was 12 and a half months. Many patients continued to respond to the drug at the time the data were submitted for FDA review. This outcome is considered highly promising compared to historical benchmarks.

Side Effects and Administration Method

The treatment is administered as a subcutaneous injection rather than a long intravenous infusion. This method reduces the need for pre-medication and makes the process easier for patients. The overall tolerability profile was found to be favorable compared to prior agents. The main side effects reported were rash and a lowering of albumin levels.

Infusion reactions occurred in only 15 percent of patients. When these reactions did happen, they were extremely mild. This safety profile supports the drug's potential for broader use in clinical settings. The approval covers its use in patients who have not responded to previous standard therapies.

Role of Yale Researchers in Approval

Barbara Burtness, MD, served as the lead clinical investigator for the trials. She holds the title of Anthony N. Brady Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine. Burtness also guided the Yale portion of the multinational study. She is a co-leader of the Yale Cancer Center's Developmental Therapeutics Research Program.

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Yale was central to the development of targeted therapies for this disease. The first dose of cetuximab, a monoclonal antibody targeting epidermal growth factor receptors, was given at Yale in 1995. That drug initially had a response rate of about 12 percent. Recent data show a 24 percent response rate when given after immunotherapy. This progress highlights the long research history at the institution.

Amivantamab had previously been approved for lung cancer. Yale researchers identified its potential for head and neck cancer and initiated the trials. The success of the HPV-negative cohort led to the current FDA approval. Additional data from other cohorts suggest even higher response rates when the drug is combined with immunotherapy and chemotherapy. These findings open new avenues for combination treatment strategies in the future.