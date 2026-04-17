The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scrutinizing a petition seeking to withdraw approval for Roche's multiple sclerosis drug, ocrelizumab (Ocrevus). The review stems from allegations of undisclosed internal concerns regarding the drug's limited effectiveness in women and a potential increased risk of breast cancer, prompting an investigation into whether the drug may be causing more harm than good for this patient group.

A significant review is underway at the US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) concerning a petition that calls for the revocation of the approval for Roche's highly successful drug, ocrelizumab, also known by its brand name Ocrevus . This medication is primarily used in the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), a particularly challenging form of MS that affects an estimated 15% of individuals diagnosed with the condition.

The core of the petition is built upon allegations that the drug received approval despite internal reservations held by FDA scientists regarding its efficacy, particularly in female patients, and concerns about a potential heightened risk of breast cancer. An in-depth investigation, recently published by The BMJ, delves into the specifics surrounding the drug's approval process and critically examines whether ocrelizumab might be inadvertently causing more detrimental effects than therapeutic benefits for women battling this chronic neurological disease.

The catalyst for the FDA's current review was an MS patient advocate, Kaylin Bower. She reportedly experienced profound shock upon reading declassified review memos penned by FDA scientists who had assessed the manufacturer's application. Alarmingly, several of these scientists had actually recommended against granting approval for ocrelizumab's use in PPMS. Upon re-evaluating the clinical trials conducted for ocrelizumab, one reviewer described the results as not persuasive, while others pointed out what they termed 'near zero efficacy' in certain patient populations. Furthermore, an unusual imbalance in the occurrence of breast cancer cases was noted.

Beyond efficacy and cancer concerns, the reviewers also voiced apprehensions regarding potential data integrity issues at clinical trial sites and observed shortcomings in the manufacturing quality of the drug. Despite these critical warnings and recommendations from its own scientific staff, Billy Dunn, who was the FDA's leading neuroscience official at the time, proceeded to approve the drug for both men and women. In making this decision, Dunn bypassed the crucial step of seeking input from the FDA's external advisory committee. He did, however, stipulate that breast cancer be noted on the product labeling and that its incidence be closely monitored through a post-approval observational study.

Nevertheless, medical experts have since voiced considerable skepticism, warning that the therapeutic value of ocrelizumab in treating PPMS has likely been exaggerated. They further highlight that the dedicated safety study investigating the breast cancer risk is not scheduled to yield its results until late in the year 2030. Some specialists contend that in the absence of robust data substantiating long-term treatment benefits, the drug's approval should be significantly restricted to short-term use, exclusively for patients who demonstrate a clear and measurable benefit. Moreover, they suggest that the drug's apparent benefit in PPMS appears to be confined to individuals with active disease progression.

Roche, the manufacturer of ocrelizumab, has strongly defended its product, asserting its safety and long-term benefits. The company cites unpublished data that they claim effectively refutes the previously identified sex-based disparities in efficacy. In a statement to The BMJ, Roche indicated that they have been diligently monitoring cases of malignancy, including breast cancer, and stated that their ongoing analysis has not revealed any novel safety signals or emergent safety concerns. However, the company declined to share interim breast cancer data, citing a publication embargo.

The circumstances surrounding ocrelizumab's approval are particularly noteworthy when considered in the context of subsequent drug approvals overseen by Billy Dunn. Following the 2017 approval of ocrelizumab, Dunn was instrumental in the controversial approvals of two Alzheimer's drugs: aducanumab in 2021, a decision that occurred despite significant reviewer opposition, employee resignations, and a subsequent Congressional investigation that characterized the FDA's approval process as rife with irregularities; and lecanemab in 2023, which was approved amidst substantial concerns regarding an unacceptable balance between its potential benefits and harms. Dunn departed the FDA in 2023 to take a position at Prothena, a biotechnology firm specializing in the development of Alzheimer's treatments.

The pattern of approving ocrelizumab for PPMS, and subsequently aducanumab and lecanemab, all under FDA programs designed for drugs intended to address critical unmet medical needs, inevitably raises profound questions about the integrity and effectiveness of the regulatory system itself and whether it is operating as intended to safeguard public health while fostering innovation





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