Fearne Cotton Drops Ex-Husband Jesse Wood's Surname Amidst Personal and Financial Turmoil

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton has officially changed her name from 'Mrs Fearne Wood' back to 'Ms Fearne Cotton' as a director of her company, finalising a personal shift following her split from Jesse Wood. This move coincides with Wood's new relationship and impending fatherhood, while he faces significant financial difficulties detailed in court and company records. Cotton, meanwhile, has spoken of dealing with stress but finding comfort in a kind stranger's gesture.

Fearne Cotton , the well-known broadcaster and presenter, has officially abandoned the surname of her ex-husband, Jesse Wood , following the end of their decade-long marriage. The 44-year-old, who has been a familiar voice on BBC Radio 2 and hosts a popular podcast, has made a formal change to her professional identity.

She has updated her name from "Mrs Fearne Wood" to "Ms Fearne Cotton" in her capacity as a director of We Are Happy Place, a private limited company through which she channels her earnings. This legal and administrative step underscores her transition into a new personal chapter, coming after her ex-husband publicly announced that his new partner, Gemma Gregory from the television series Made In Chelsea, is pregnant.

The timeline of their separation, which reportedly occurred in December 2024, aligns with Jesse Wood's subsequent relationship developments. When approached by the Daily Mail for comment regarding the finalisation of her divorce from Jesse, representatives for Fearne Cotton chose not to provide a definitive answer.

This recent development follows an emotional social media post from the presenter earlier in the week, where she alluded to navigating a period of significant stress while trying to remain positive and grow from the experience. The situation represents a poignant moment in the ongoing narrative of the former couple.

For ten years, Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, were a prominent pair in the UK entertainment scene, raising two children together: son Rex, aged 12, and daughter Honey, nine. The dissolution of their marriage has been accompanied by public displays of contrasting fortunes. While Fearne appears to be consolidating her professional life under her maiden name, Jesse faces considerable financial and personal challenges.

His new relationship with Gemma Gregory is rapidly progressing, with the couple moving into a new home and preparing for the arrival of their first child together, which will be Jesse's fifth. Gemma has been documenting this "new chapter" on Instagram, sharing bikini-clad photos from their heatwave barbeque and showcasing their settling-in process. This stands in stark contrast to Jesse's recent public disclosures about his precarious financial state.

In a court appearance for a speeding charge in January, he provided a candid glimpse into his struggles, explaining to magistrates that his employment for 2024 had been delayed and he was subsisting on barely £1,000 a month, relying on his savings. This narrative is supported by the official accounts of his company, Rekognition Sound Limited, which reveal a business in severe difficulty.

The latest figures, covering the 12 months to November 2024, show the company owed £111,903 to creditors while holding just £10,943 in cash. The year-end deficit had ballooned to £101,562, a dramatic increase from £56,211 the previous year, painting a picture of mounting debts with seemingly no property assets to serve as a safety net. Amidst these external pressures and the very public reshuffling of her ex-husband's life, Fearne Cotton has sought solace and affirmation in small, human interactions.

In a reflective Instagram story, she recounted a heartwarming encounter in a London coffee shop with her daughter. An elderly man admired her daughter's red hair and proceeded to write them a heartfelt poem, full of prayers and wishes for happiness. He then invited them to "jump for joy," and the three of them sprang up from their spot, erupting in shared laughter.

Fearne used this story to remind her followers that amidst her personal stressors-which she did not specify-there are "good eggs" and lovely moments to be found if one remains open to them. The juxtaposition is striking: on one hand, a global media figure dealing with the paperwork of a name change, a divorce, and the quiet labour of "growing and learning" through stress; on the other, her ex-husband's very public journey towards a new family life amidst financial turbulence.

Fearne's choice to revert to her maiden name symbolically reclaims her individual identity, a move mirrored in her public emphasis on personal resilience and finding joy in unexpected, simple connections





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Fearne Cotton Jesse Wood Divorce Name Change Financial Troubles Rekognition Sound Gemma Gregory Made In Chelsea Ronnie Wood BBC Radio 2 Stress Instagram Company Accounts Debt

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