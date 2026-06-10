Fearne Cotton has opened up about dealing with stressful things as her ex Jesse Wood prepares to welcome his fifth child with new girlfriend Gemma Gregory. In a candid update with her followers, Fearne confessed she is going through a stressful time at the moment.

Fearne Cotton opens up about dealing with stressful things as ex Jesse Wood prepares to welcome fifth child with new girlfriend Gemma Gregory . Fearne Cotton has admitted she is 'dealing with certain stressful things ' as she opened up in her latest Instagram post.

It has been a tumultuous time for Fearne after she split from her husband Jesse Wood 18 months ago. Jesse, 49, is now preparing to welcome his fifth child with his new girlfriend Gemma Gregory after the pair moved into their first home together last month. In a candid update with her followers, Fearne confessed she is going through a stressful time at the moment.

She shared a heartwarming story about how a stranger wrote her and her daughter a poem after seeing them out together in London. The elderly man handed them a beautiful poem that was so magical and wished them prayers and happiness, and to always have a smile on their faces. It was so lovely, and he handed over the poem, and he said 'Should we jump for joy?

' And they all jumped on the spot. Fearne then explained how she was out in a coffee shop with her daughter when an elderly man came over and complimented her daughter's red hair. He then wrote the pair of them a poem. Fearne explained: 'He handed us this beautiful poem that was so magical and sort of wished us prayers and happiness, and to always have a smile on our faces.

It was so lovely, and he handed over the poem, and he said,'Should we jump for joy?

' And we all jumped on the spot. 'And then me and my daughter had sort of cracked up laughing, thanked Dennis profusely, and left. And we just had a huge grin on our faces. It's a good reminder, there are great people out there.

Fearne didn't explicitly reveal what the stressful circumstances were. However last month Jesse's new girlfriend Gemma took to Instagram as she gushed that she and Jesse were settling into their 'new casa' as she showed off her bump in a series of bikini-clad snaps. The happy pair made the most of the heatwave with a barbeque in the garden, with Gemma gushing they were about to enter a 'new chapter together.

' Jesse, 49, is now preparing to welcome his fifth child with his new girlfriend Gemma Gregory after the pair moved into their first home together last month. News of another baby on the way may come as a surprise to fans, given Jesse recently spoke out about his financial woes amid his divorce from Fearne.

Jesse, who is the son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, gave a public glimpse of his struggles when he appeared in court on a speeding charge in January. The father-of-four candidly revealed how he was living on barely £1,000 a month and struggling for work since the breakdown of his 10-year marriage to broadcaster Fearne. He told magistrates after admitting speeding on the A4 in West London: 'I was due to be employed in 2024 but it got delayed.

'At the moment I'm living off my savings and I am looking to get employment. ' Company accounts also show that his business is deeply in the red and burdened with mounting debts. Rekognition Sound Limited - of which Jesse is the sole director and shareholder - has just £10,943 in its bank accounts while owing £111,903 to creditors. Of that sum, £37,352 relates to bank loans.

Most recent accounts, covering the 12 months to the end of November 2024, show the company is £101,562 in the red - a sharp increase from £56,211 the previous year. Despite his famous rock-and-roll lineage, Jesse also appears to have no property safety net to fall back on. His former marital home in Richmond, south-west London, is registered solely in Fearne's name, meaning he has no legal claim to the £3.15million house she purchased in 2014.

The former couple share two children, son Rex, 12, and daughter Honey, nine





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