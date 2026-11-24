A newly unsealed search warrant reveals federal investigators are probing Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for immigration fraud allegations spanning decades, including marriage validity and age discrepancies.

Federal authorities are actively investigating US Representative Ilhan Omar for alleged immigration fraud offenses that reportedly span several decades, according to a newly unsealed search warrant. The document confirms that prosecutors initiated a pre-indictment investigation into the Minnesota congresswoman following a raid on her Washington DC residence on October 12. While no criminal charges have been filed to date, the warrant details a comprehensive probe into acts Omar allegedly committed between 1980 and the present, with investigators asserting the case has nothing to do with her professional political life.

Investigating Alleged Decades-Long Immigration Violations

The core of the federal inquiry focuses on potential fraud within Omar's immigration history, with prosecutors believing the congresswoman committed targeted offenses over a long period. The warrant explicitly notes that the United States believes Ilhan has committed crimes beginning long before she ever entered Congress. Investigators are specifically examining claims that she married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, to facilitate his procurement of a green card. The document references Omar by her full birth name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi Mohamed, highlighting the specific legal identities under scrutiny.

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Additionally, federal agents are investigating allegations that Omar intentionally misrepresented her age in immigration documents to qualify for United States citizenship. The investigation seeks to determine whether Omar or her father intentionally misstated her birth date when her father became a naturalized citizen in 2000. Omar, who was born in Somalia in 1982, arrived in the United States with her family in 1995 at approximately twelve or thirteen years of age. Officials previously noted in 2019 that they could not conclusively resolve age discrepancies because birth records for refugees from Somalia were often unreliable.

Homeland Security Scrutiny of Marriage and Family Status

A significant portion of the probe involves the validity of Omar's marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Public records show the couple legally married in February 2009 and separated in 2011, but did not finalize a divorce until December 2017. Investigators are examining whether the marriage was entered into solely for immigration benefits, a claim the congresswoman has consistently denied. There is no established evidence confirming Elmi is Omar's biological brother, and she has rejected allegations that she orchestrated a fraudulent union to bring him to the United States.

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Former immigration officials indicated that authorities previously requested additional evidence regarding the validity of the marriage when Elmi sought to move his conditional green card to permanent status. Elmi withdrew his application after that request. Furthermore, agents are scrutinizing whether Omar's father omitted or misrepresented information about his past military service in Somalia during naturalization proceedings. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin recently commented to podcaster Benny Johnson in September that the administration knows Elmi lives in London and suggested there may be illegal activity surrounding the family migration.

Execution of Search Warrant and Seized Digital Evidence

On October 12, federal agents executed the search warrant at Omar's Washington DC home, seizing a wide array of physical and digital evidence. The warrant authorized the seizure of papers, records, photographs, documents, and any other physical objects related to the case. Investigators also confiscated hard drives, external hard drives, computers, and all cellular phones registered or used by the congresswoman. Omar later stated to MSNBC host Chris Hayes that authorities took seventeen items in total, including notebooks and mobile devices.

The scope of the seizure extended to sensitive personal documents, including Omar's passport, from which agents reportedly obtained DNA evidence. The raid and subsequent investigation have drawn intense legal and political attention. A federal judge initially agreed to unseal the search warrant but maintained that the vast majority of entries related to the case must remain sealed to prevent flight from prosecution, destruction of evidence, or intimidation of witnesses.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Judicial Oversight

US District Chief Judge James Boasberg played a central role in managing the disclosure of sensitive investigative materials. He cited concerns that public leaks, including comments by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, could jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Mullin's public remarks regarding the family's alleged illegal activities prompted the court to restrict access to the underlying affidavits and detailed warrant records.

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Federal prosecutors recently filed a notice on the docket indicating their compliance with the judge's order to submit search warrant records for review. The affidavit supporting the search warrant remains one of the key documents excluded from public disclosure due to its sensitive investigative nature. As the pre-indictment investigation continues, the United States maintains that the inquiry is strictly limited to alleged historical immigration violations and does not involve the congresswoman's legislative duties or professional conduct in the US House of Representatives.