A federal judge has indefinitely halted construction of the proposed 250-foot Trump memorial arch in Washington DC. The ruling addresses Arlington County safety concerns following a prior preliminary injunction.

A federal judge has indefinitely halted the construction of the proposed 250-foot Trump memorial arch in Washington DC. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema issued the order to stop all building activities on the controversial project. This decision follows a lawsuit filed by the Arlington County Board over public safety and traffic concerns.

Judge Brinkema Issues Permanent Injunction

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema ordered construction work to remain on hold indefinitely. The ruling addresses immediate concerns raised by the Arlington County Board in Virginia. Arlington County is located across the Potomac River from the nation's capital.

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The injunction issued by Judge Brinkema has no expiration date attached to it. This marks the second time a federal judge has blocked the construction of the arch. The order prevents any further progress on the site until legal challenges are fully resolved.

Arlington County Raises Safety Concerns

The Arlington County Board argues that the project will worsen traffic congestion in the area. They also claim the construction would jeopardize public safety for residents. The county filed a lawsuit specifically seeking to stop the project entirely. Attorney Kate Talmor represented the board in the recent hearing proceedings.

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Talmor stated that the court recognized the irreparable harm to people who live and work in Arlington. She described the structure as a massive vanity project in her statement. The Associated Press reported her reaction following the hearing conclusion. The board believes the arch poses a direct threat to local infrastructure and citizens.

History of Legal Challenges

The latest injunction comes just two days after US District Judge Chutkan took action. Judge Chutkan extended a prior order that temporarily prevented the Trump administration from starting construction. That earlier legal barrier was first imposed on November 5. The initial block occurred shortly after a National Capital Planning Commission hearing closed.

President Donald Trump sought to shape the capital's historic landscape through this project. The proposed 250-foot arch would reach twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial. The Trump-dominated National Capital Planning Commission gave final approval by an eight-to-four margin. This approval preceded the subsequent judicial interventions that have stalled the work.

Impact on Trump Capital Projects

This legal setback represents one of several projects in Washington facing opposition. Republican President Donald Trump has sought to leave a lasting mark on the city. The 250-foot memorial arch was a central component of that vision. Judges Brinkema and Chutkan have now collectively paused these efforts indefinitely.

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Construction on the arch remains fully suspended following these rulings. The indefinite nature of the current order means work cannot resume immediately. Stakeholders await further legal developments before any new actions can be taken. The future of the memorial arch remains uncertain pending judicial review.