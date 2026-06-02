Felicity Kendal opens up on the death of her late partner Michael Rudman

Felicity Kendal has spoken candidly about the death of her late partner Michael Rudman in a new interview. Michael, who won a prestigious best revival Tony award for his Broadway production of Death of a Salesman, died in April 2023 aged 84.

Felicity Kendal has opened up on the death of her late partner Michael Rudman in a candid new interview. Michael, who won a prestigious best revival Tony award for his Broadway production of Death of a Salesman, died in April 2023 aged 84.

Discussing how the grieving process has been for their family, Felicity, 79, said she tries to focus on the 'wonderful times rather than the sad'. Speaking in July's issue of Prima Magazine, she said: 'I think it is very, very important. I mean it has been three years now, so it's moved from being really all-consuming.

' Even though you try not to show it, it sort of takes over every aspect of your life, missing that person that was part of your every day. So the everyday changes. He was so loved by everybody and the kids and everything, so that has got us all through... the first year probably is 'What do I put in place because I'm not the same person any more?

' Felicity Kendal, 79, has opened up on the passing of her late partner Michael Rudman's death in a candid new interview. Michael, who won a prestigious best revival Tony award for his Broadway production of Death of a Salesman, died in April 2023 aged 84. You think, 'I'm of less value because I've only got half of me' and then you realise you have a chance now at another life and you have to have a different routine.

She added: 'I think life is so precious. I remember when my sister died years ago, one of the things that helped me was, 'She's not here, so I better not waste this.

' So I think that's what I'm now feeling. And it's just about remembering the wonderful times rather than the sad times and that does happen, it's a three-year journey. The theatre director met Felicity in 1974 while he was married to Veronica Bennett. The couple later married in 1983 after the actress divorced her first husband of 11 years, actor Drewe Henley.

The American star described the secretive romance in his book, I Joke Too Much. Recounting the first time he saw Felicity he wrote: 'I can't say I fell in love with her that day, but I certainly felt differently about her than I did about her co-stars Tom Courtenay and Michael Gambon. I had been directing actors since the early Sixties at the National Theatre, in the West End and on Broadway, among other places.

Soon afterwards I offered Felicity a role in a play I was directing in the West End. The production went well and when, some time later, we began dating we decided to keep our relationship a secret. This was quite difficult: I was now directing her in a play at the National Theatre, we both had children and my daughters, Amanda and Katy, spent every weekend with me. Still, I swore the girls to secrecy.

The couple were married for seven years but divorced in 1991 when Felicity sensationally left him to begin a relationship with playwright Sir Tom Stoppard, who also left his wife Miriam. Discussing how the grieving process has been for their family, Felicity said she tries to focus on the 'wonderful times rather than the sad.

' Even though you try not to show it, it sort of takes over every aspect of your life, missing that person that was part of your every day. So the everyday changes, she said. She added: 'I think life is so precious. I remember when my sister died years ago, one of the things that helped me was, 'She's not here, so I better not waste this.

' Felicity graced the cover of Prima Magazine in a chic pinstripe suit as she opened up on the death of her late partner. The July 2026 issue of Prima is now on sale. Despite their divorce, Felicity and Michael rekindled their relationship in 1998 and remained together, despite not remarrying. They have one son together called Jacob.

Speaking of her love life in 2019, she said: 'I didn't ever have affairs. I just went from one person to another, maybe overlapping a little bit. I wouldn't recommend infidelity to anybody, ever, it's basically lying - and lying is never a good idea. But we all lie and most of us, at some point... are unfaithful to a partner.

Two years before his death, Michael had fought for his life after contracting Covid in 2021. He was treated for two weeks in intensive care, in what Felicity described as a 'scary time.

' Speaking of the ordeal, she said: 'I think I can speak for a lot of people about the fear being huge, and the frustration being a real hardship. That feeling that you don't know what state your loved one is in, and knowing you still can't go and see them - it's not like anything you've experienced before. It was just such a scary time. Michael is in his eighties. The July 2026 issue of Prima is now on sale





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