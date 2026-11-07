Felicity Morgan Company Collapse Leaves Creditors Unpaid

Former reality star Felicity Morgan faces unpaid debts of nearly $1 million as her coaching business collapses, leaving creditors with minimal recoveries.

Former reality television personality Felicity Morgan is facing intense scrutiny from creditors after her business entity, Felicity Morgan Coaching, collapsed while leaving her with significant personal debt obligations. The company, which operated from a base in Cronulla within Sydney's southern suburbs, failed to repay a total of nearly $1 million owed to various unsecured parties and government bodies. Despite the financial failure of the venture, Morgan continues to operate her public persona and promote a lavish lifestyle to her online audience, creating a stark contrast between her personal expenditures and the unpaid liabilities of her company.

Core Financial Details of the Collapse

The insolvency proceedings reveal that Felicity Morgan Coaching accrued substantial debts before its official closure, with the Australian Tax Office serving as the primary creditor owed approximately $800,000. Additionally, the company owes more than $100,000 to Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Australia for vehicle leases, alongside numerous other smaller obligations to general unsecured creditors. The financial records indicate that the business became insolvent more than a year prior to its formal liquidation in September 2025, suggesting that financial distress had been present long before the final collapse.

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Complicating matters for the creditors is a $1.08 million loan that Felicity Morgan extracted directly from the company account. Stephen Hundy, the appointed liquidator handling the case, reported that he has not yet received a formal response or repayment regarding this specific director loan. Hundy noted that the company had effectively become a vehicle for personal funding rather than sustainable business operations, leaving the entity with virtually no assets to satisfy the claims of those it owed money to.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Disputes

The liquidation process has highlighted a complete lack of recoverable assets, with Hundy stating that no vehicles, additional bank accounts, or other security interests were found tied to the failed enterprise. After paying for his own remuneration and necessary disbursements, the company bank account was left with a balance of just three cents. The majority of the minimal funds recovered came from a company car service refund of $5,700 from Orix Australia, an upfront indemnity of $16,500, and $2,237 collected from Goods and Services Tax payments.

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The indemnity payment of $16,500 was provided by an individual identified in the records only as Matthew Ronald Cam, who appears to be covering administrative costs associated with the investigation. This financial support stands in sharp contrast to the situation of other creditors who have received nothing. Felicity Morgan, whose legal name is Felicity Ludlow, responded to inquiries by stating that she remains in full cooperation with the liquidator, though she did not address the specific claims of unpaid debts or the large personal loan.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

Following the collapse, the financial impact on creditors remains severe, with ASIC records showing that the business still owes more than $900,000 to three unsecured creditors after only recovering $24,678.63 in the year since liquidation began. The liquidator has estimated that no further recoveries will be made from company assets, indicating that most creditors will likely never be repaid. The situation underscores the risks associated with engaging with business entities that are heavily leveraged and where directors have extracted significant funds.

Despite the ongoing legal and financial challenges, Felicity Morgan and her husband, Matt Cameron, continue to present a narrative of immense wealth and success to their combined following of over 170,000 Instagram followers. The couple, who reside in Bali with their two children, recently announced a $32 million project and regularly share content depicting a luxurious lifestyle involving private villas and business class travel. This public portrayal persists even as financial documents detail a net loss of $747,703 for the company in 2025 and a previous net profit of just $367,639 in 2024.

The financial trajectory of Felicity Morgan Coaching shows a volatile history, having made a net profit of just over $1 million in the 2023 financial year before declining. The company also incurred a loss of $22,803 in the period from July 1, 2025, to its date of liquidation in September 2025. While Morgan attributes the insolvency to a downturn in the industry and economy, the disparity between her personal financial gains and the company's failure to meet its obligations remains a central point of contention for those owed money.