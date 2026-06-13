Female Contestants on Married At First Sight Australia Accuse Production Company of Failing Women

Female contestants on Married At First Sight Australia have accused the production company behind the show, Endemol Shine Australia, of failing women by not disclosing the criminal records of their on-screen partners.

Female contestants on Married At First Sight Australia have accused the production company behind the show, Endemol Shine Australia , of failing women by not disclosing the criminal records of their on-screen partners.

The women, who appeared on previous seasons of the show, claim they were left 'terrified' by the aggressive behaviour of their partners and were not informed about their partners' convictions. They have suggested that the show should not accept contestants with a criminal past, and that women should be told if their on-screen husbands have a criminal record.

This comes after several women who appeared on the UK version of the show came forward with sexual assault allegations, engulfing broadcaster Channel 4 in a shocking abuse scandal. The show sees four couples 'marry' each other after being matched by experts and meeting as strangers. After honeymooning and staying together for a month, they decide whether to further their marriage. The marriage is not legally binding.

Sierah Swepstone, who starred in last year's MAFS Australia series, has claimed female contestants 'are not safe' on the show, adding that women should be told if their on-screen husbands have a criminal past. Katie Johnstone, who appeared on MAFS Australia last year, said hopeful contestants should not be allowed on the show if they have a criminal past as it is 'unsafe' for the other participants.

Another woman who previously appeared on the show told the BBC her on-screen husband had acted aggressively in the past - and that producers knew about this behaviour. She was terrified the whole time, and thought she'd be safe, that's why she signed up to the show. The woman had sent a picture of the injury to him, to which he responded: 'Sh*t! I'm so sorry.

' She also claimed that Channel 9 is 'making money' off 'vulnerable' people, adding that the man was 'cast anyway' despite producers knowing about his past. Channel 9 and Endemol Shine Australia previously said: 'Billy was completely honest with production about the life lessons he learnt when he was 18, after receiving a suspended sentence with good behaviour for drug related offences.

' They added that Belcher had not been accused or convicted of crimes related to violence or abuse





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Married At First Sight Australia Endemol Shine Australia Sierah Swepstone Katie Johnstone Billy Belcher

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