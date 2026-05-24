Female Executive Successfully Sues Company Director for Sexual Harassment, Leads to His Bankruptcy

A female executive successfully sued a company director for £100,000 in sexual harassment compensation after a year-long campaign of harassment. The director, Marc Bandemer, was declared bankrupt as a result of the legal campaign led by the female executive, Louise Crabtree.

A company director has been declared bankrupt by a court following a campaign by a female executive who successfully sued him for £100,000 when he sexually harassed her.

Marc Bandemer, 61, has been bankrupted after a legal campaign fronted by Louise Crabtree, who was subjected to a year-long campaign of harassment and felt like she was being 'groomed'. The senior executive Ms Crabtree said South African-born Mr Bandemer treated her like his 'property' as he openly called her his 'second wife' and physically pulled her onto his lap in front of her family and partner.

Mr Bandemer called her 'naughty', 'brat' and 'girl', ogled her body, bought her a 'commitment' ring, confessed his love for her, and offered to buy them a 'love nest' in Cyprus. Ms Crabtree was awarded £99,214 in compensation in 2024, but after not receiving all her fees she brought insolvency proceedings against him. Now, thanks to her efforts, Ms Crabtree has been victorious at Reading County Court and Mr Bandemer has been declared bankrupt.

Despite accepting that she might not receive the entirety of her compensation, Ms Crabtree is celebrating due to the 'justice' she has received. Louise Crabtree's former boss Marc Bandemer was ordered to pay her £100,000 in compensation after calling her 'naughty', 'brat' and 'girl', ogled her body, and confessed his love for her. She hopes the case 'inspired other women to speak up' against sexual harassment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sexual Harassment Bankruptcy Company Director Female Executive Marc Bandemer Louise Crabtree Sexual Harassment Compensation £100 000 South African-Born Property Second Wife Groomed Commitment Ring Love Nest Cyprus Sexual Harassment Case Bankruptcy Proceedings Reading County Court Berks Insolvency Proceedings Justice Inspired Other Women To Speak Up

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Father sues NHS Trust for medical negligence after seven years of misdiagnosed terminal cancer treatmentSimon Pearson, 41, is suing for medical negligence after enduring seven years of 'unnecessary' and gruelling treatment after doctors misdiagnosed him with terminal cancer.

Read more »

AT&T sues to ditch Cali copper phone lines to save billionsTelecoms giant files suit in Golden State so it doesn't have to maintain network it claims is hardly used

Read more »

Rare coastal Durham grassland restoration completeAlmost £1m is spent successfully restoring magnesian limestone grasslands in County Durham.

Read more »

Royal Windsor Horse Show Under Fire After Death of Young Female SoldierThe Royal Windsor Horse Show, a popular event showcasing the Royal Horse Artillery's horse and gun displays, is under scrutiny after the death of a young female soldier. The tragic incident has sparked discussions on whether these traditional displays are safe and whether modern safety standards should be introduced.

Read more »