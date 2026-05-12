Female Prison Officer Charged with Misconduct in Public Office for Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate

Michelle Molver, a former company director and current director of two companies, has been charged with misconduct in public office for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate at a high security jail. The court did not hear any specific details of the alleged relationship, and Molver was bailed to appear at Woolwich Magistrates' Court on June 8.

A female prison officer, Michelle Molver , 30, has been charged with misconduct in public office for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate at a high security jail .

She was tasked with supporting prisoners into permanent employment on their release. The court did not hear any specific details of the alleged relationship, and Molver was bailed to appear at Woolwich Magistrates' Court on June 8. Molver is a former company director and current director of two companies, Grass Root Homes Ltd and The Churchill Fellowship, with a focus on the rehabilitation of prisoners.

Her Fellowship project aims to find ways of reducing reoffending in UK prisons through replicating good practices found in countries like Norway and Switzerland





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Michelle Molver Misconduct In Public Office Inappropriate Relationship Male Inmate High Security Jail HMP Belmarsh The Churchill Fellowship Reoffending Replicating Good Practices Norway Switzerland

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