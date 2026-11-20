Anne-Cecile Mailfert condemned Franceinfo host Fanny Conquy for disclosing her relationship with executive Stephane Sitbon-Gomez, calling the move sexist and humiliating during a live broadcast.

Feminist activist and Foundation of Women chairwoman Anne-Cecile Mailfert has publicly condemned a live television broadcast by Franceinfo, describing the channel's disclosure of her personal relationship as a humiliating attempt to undermine her professional authority. The incident occurred during a segment discussing violence against women and the case of actor Gerard Depardieu, which triggered Mailfert to storm off the set of the state-run channel.

The Live Broadcast Incident Unfolds

The confrontation took place on Tuesday when anchor Fanny Conquy revealed that Mailfert is in a relationship with Stephane Sitbon-Gomez, the deputy managing director of France Televisions, shortly after the activist had finished her interview. Mailfert, who was forty-two at the time, reacted by asking what the revelation had to do with the topic at hand, prompting her to leave the studio while slamming the door behind her and labeling the question absolutely scandalous. The anchor's statement was made under new transparency protocols that required the disclosure of personal relationships between guests and senior executives of the broadcaster to prevent conflicts of interest.

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Mailfert Condemns Sexist Media Narratives

In a detailed Instagram post released on Tuesday, Mailfert articulated her frustration, stating that many women experience being reduced to their husbands, fathers, or bosses rather than being recognized for their own accomplishments. She emphasized that women are people in their own right with independent histories, skills, and convictions, and not merely appendages to the lives of men. The activist noted that she was invited onto the public broadcaster in her capacity as president of the leading foundation on the issue of violence against women, yet the discussion was abruptly shifted to her private life.

Broadcaster Admits Error in Protocol Execution

Franceinfo later issued an admission that it should have provided Mailfert with advance notice regarding the disclosure of her relationship with the media executive. Yannick Letranchant, who oversees ethics and transparency for Franceinfo, acknowledged the tension between the necessity of transparency and the risk of relegating an individual to the status of being the partner of someone else. The broadcaster explained that an ethics commission meeting in 2025 had decided that the relationship should be disclosed on air, particularly after France Televisions made a seven-thousand euro donation to the Foundation of Women.

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Wide Support and Political Reactions Follow

Mailfert received immediate support from prominent political figures, including hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, who argued that a woman speaking for herself should be a given in 2026. Singer and former first lady of France Carla Bruni also defended the activist, noting that journalists have repeatedly reduced her to her husband since her marriage. Bruni expressed deep offense at the sexist nature of the coverage, suggesting that women are often portrayed as having done nothing before they are associated with a man.

Controversy Extends to Princess Maria Carolina

Despite the widespread support, the incident highlighted complex dynamics within French media ethics, with some pointing out perceived double standards. Monegasque princess Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, who is in a relationship with hard-right politician Jordan Bardella, claimed that Mailfert had previously tried to bar her from public events because of her relationship. This counter-claim adds a layer of political complexity to the dispute, illustrating the broader challenges faced by women in public life regarding the intersection of their personal relationships and professional visibility.