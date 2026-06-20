Fendi Reunites with Sarah Jessica Parker and Revives Original Baguette Silhouette in New Campaign

Fendi's latest summer campaign features Sarah Jessica Parker, reviving her iconic association with the Baguette handbag from Sex and the City. The move underscores a luxury industry shift toward older consumers. Additionally, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is reintroducing the Baguette in its original slender shape for a 2026 collection.

The iconic Fendi Baguette handbag, a symbol of luxury and timeless style since its 1997 debut, continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike. Its cultural significance was cemented by its prominent feature in the beloved television series Sex and the City, where the character Carrie Bradshaw's devotion to the bag made it a must-have item.

The show's influence on fashion is undeniable, and Fendi was one of the brands that reaped substantial benefits from this exposure. Now, decades later, the brand has reunited with the actress who brought the Baguette to a global audience, Sarah Jessica Parker, for its new summer advertising campaign. Parker, alongside actresses like Jessica Alba and model Iris Law, showcases the bag's enduring appeal.

This strategic move highlights a broader shift in luxury marketing, as brands increasingly target older, affluent consumers rather than solely pursuing youth-oriented influencer culture. Fendi's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, is also steering the Baguette back to its roots. For the autumn/winter 2026 season, she is revisiting the original, more slender silhouette of the bag, directly referencing the memorable purple sequin version from the show.

The Baguette, designed to be carried tucked under the arm like a French baguette, remains a powerful emblem of enduring style, proving that some fashion icons are truly immune to fleeting trends, even in an era dominated by wellness and weight-loss drugs affectionately nicknamed 'fat jabs'





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fendi Baguette Sarah Jessica Parker Sex And The City Maria Grazia Chiuri Luxury Brands Fashion Campaign

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I thought I was suffering burnout migraines - then I was left unable to talk'Sarah Lewis was experiencing migraines, problems swallowing and heart palpitations before she was diagnosed with FND

Read more »

Girls Aloud Nadine Coyle's heartbreaking admission over Sarah Harding lossThe singer spoke movingly about the loss of her friend and Girls Aloud bandmate ahead of the sixth anniversary of her death.

Read more »

Reform MP Condemned After Urging England Team To 'Keep Winning' For Women's SafetyThe equalities minister Bridget Phillipson was quick to question Sarah Pochin's logic.

Read more »

Nadine Coyle Opens Up About Heartbreaking Night with Late Friend Sarah HardingNadine Coyle has spoken about a heartbreaking night she spent with her late friend Sarah Harding after the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sarah tragically died in 2021 at the age of 39, just a year after she publicly shared her cancer diagnosis. The special episode of Olivia's House has partnered with Tombola and the charity Breast Cancer Now to encourage people to check in on their friends and remind them to check their breasts, as it could save their lives.

Read more »