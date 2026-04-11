Fenerbahce beat Liverpool 3-2 in Champions League comeback in Istanbul

Fenerbahce fought back from a goal down twice to beat Liverpool 3-2, handing the visitors a second defeat in four days. Interim boss Dirk Kuyt called it a miracle.

Fenerbahce came from behind twice to beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul. Interim boss Dirk Kuyt, a former Liverpool player, called it a miracle.

The defeat was Liverpool's second in four days after losing to Arsenal on Sunday. Liverpool had gone ahead for a second time when Alexander Isak nodded in after 69 minutes. They seemed on course for an impressive away win. But Andoni Iraola's players then capitulated in a febrile atmosphere.

Also read Fenerbahce v Liverpool: From Derby to Champions League - Archie Brown's journey to face Reds

Fenerbahce dramatic comeback goals

Fenerbahce scored twice in a dramatic ten-minute spell from the 69th to the 79th minute. Trey Nyoni's first goal for Liverpool had given them an early lead. The teenager's deflected strike was cancelled out by Mason Greenwood's reply in kind four minutes later. Greenwood, a former Manchester United forward, benefited from a slice of luck when his free-kick deflected in off Jeremy Jacquet for Fenerbahce's first equaliser.

Liverpool only had themselves to blame when Cody Gakpo's header took the ball past Alisson and gave Birmingham-born Archie Brown a tap in to make it 2-2. Six minutes later, Liverpool made a mess of Brown's looping ball in the box and Vedat Muriqi beat three players in red and headed past Alisson. Iraola described the goals his side conceded as cheap and messy. He said: They are cheap goals.

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They are messy goals. It is a free-kick. It is quite far also and it is through the wall. Mistakes can cost you.

For the last goal, it is a long throw and the first phase is controlled but after a very long ball, Muriqi wins it. The second goal, Cody Gakpo is the one touching the ball just in front of Ali Alisson. Iraola added: In the stadium it was almost impossible to communicate because it was so noisy. It was even difficult for me to give any kind of instruction.

I suppose the communication between Ali and Cody was difficult. He also said: It is frustration because it is a difficult place to come and play. We were, during most part of the game, thinking we can win this one. But obviously it has not happened.

Liverpool history and loss analysis

By losing 3-2, Liverpool created an unwanted slice of history. This was the latest Liverpool have ever gone ahead in a major European game and then been beaten. After winning five games in a row, Iraola's side have now lost twice in four days. On their overnight flight back from Istanbul, there will be plenty of disappointment at the way they failed to see this game out.

Kuyt said his players had tapped into the mindset that has allowed Liverpool to achieve so many great feats in Europe in the past. He said: We told each other to stick together and be united. That is something I learned from Liverpool, who we played against. We made a miracle tonight - not many expected us to win.

We showed Europe how big Fenerbahce is. This is what the spirit of this side is. Kuyt also said: I think it is very special that for the first time since 18 years, Fenerbahce win a game against an English side. Some people will remember but the number on the back of my shirt was 18 in Liverpool.

So that is something really special for me in person. I said exactly the same thing to the players before the game. Although we are in a very difficult situation, we have a chance to bring another miracle in Istanbul. And if you get that miracle, things can change in a positive way.

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Fenerbahce delivered in style, with 24-year-old former Derby County prospect Archie Brown getting a goal and an assist in the second half. Kuyt said: It is well known how good a player he is in Turkey. He did a fantastic job today. His defence and attack were very good.

Stephen Warnock critical assessment

I am very pleased with his performance, I am pleased with the performance of all my players. After showing signs of genuine progress in recent weeks, Liverpool let potential victory slip away in a concerning manner. Ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, watching for Match of the Day, said: It feels like a step back from what we saw against Arsenal because everyone thought, OK, we are seeing huge improvements from Liverpool. It was a much-changed team.

However, the simple mistakes that they made from set-pieces or simple balls into the box are not good enough. Warnock added: The frustrating part for Liverpool fans is that we all know what the problems are. So, where is the solution? That is what Iraola is trying to find at the moment, but it is just a question of how long it takes.

The biggest issue is that this keeps on happening, with Liverpool looking like they can concede at any moment and being so open on the counter-attack. There is a repetitive theme of the goals they are conceding and it undoes all the good work they do when they go forward.

Warnock continued: When you go ahead, twice, away from home at Fenerbahce in the Champions League then, if that is Arsenal they win that game - they see it out against a team like Fenerbahce. Liverpool do not have the ability to do that at the moment, and that is what is really frustrating.

Kuyt exit and Fenerbahce pride

On the eve of the game in the Kadikoy neighbourhood of Istanbul, Kuyt spoke passionately about how Fenerbahce had the opportunity to show Europe their true colours. He will step aside now, with former Newcastle player Emre Belozoglu taking over as head coach. Fenerbahce have had a torrid season so far, having lost four of their 10 league games and taken a 6-0 drubbing at Aston Villa. But thanks to this night, the continent saw what Fenerbahce can do.

Kuyt's men delivered a performance that will live long in the memory for anyone associated with the club.