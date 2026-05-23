The race for Fenerbahce's presidency has taken a sensational turn as candidate Hakan Safi prepares to unveil a 'mega package' to transform the club. Reports suggest that English forward Mason Greenwood and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini are the centerpieces of a bold vision to reclaim dominance in Turkish football.

The race for Fenerbahce's presidency has taken a sensational turn as candidate Hakan Safi prepares to unveil a "mega package" to transform the club. Reports suggest that English forward Mason Greenwood and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini are the centerpieces of a bold vision to reclaim dominance in Turkish football.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi is ready to announce the signing of Greenwood. According to, the announcement is scheduled for Sunday (Sundat) as Safi looks to tip the scales in his favor against rival candidate Aziz Yildirim. The English forward, currently at Marseille, is seen as the statement signing that Safi believes will define his tenure.

The candidate has made his intentions clear to the fanbase, stating: "One star is not enough for my Fenerbahce," as he looks to bring elite talent back to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. It is not just on the pitch where Safi is looking to make an impact; the administrative structure of the club is also set for a legendary addition.

Paolo Maldini, the iconic former AC Milan captain and sporting director, is expected to arrive in Istanbul this Saturday (November 13, 2022). The Italian great is scheduled to appear alongside Safi at the Fenerbahce Faruk Ilgaz Facilities. Should Hakan Safi emerge victorious in the upcoming election, Maldini would serve as the primary football mind and global ambassador for the Yellow Canaries.

This strategic appointment is designed to provide Fenerbahce with a level of prestige and expertise that Safi hopes will convince the voting members of the club's bright future under his leadership. The pursuit of Greenwood comes on the back of a highly productive season for the 24-year-old in France. Despite Marseille's reported financial constraints, the forward has been one of Ligue 1's standout performers, providing a level of output that has attracted attention from several European giants.

During his time at the Stade Velodrome, Greenwood registered 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 matches across all competitions this season. With 37 direct goal involvements, he effectively shouldered the offensive burden for the French side. His ability to operate on either wing, combined with his clinical finishing, makes him the 'mega bomb' Safi promised the supporters.

Speaking to French media, Greenwood said, "This season has sometimes been difficult collectively, especially in recent months, but individually I think I've had a good season. There are some incredible players in this team of the year, so it's nice to receive this trophy. Ligue 1 is a wonderful league. We play incredible matches, and for me, it's one of the best leagues I've played in. I hope I can stay.





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Fenerbahce Presidential Candidate Hakan Safi Mason Greenwood Paolo Maldini Turkish Football Italian Great European Giants Sukru Saracoglu Stadium Ligue 1 Team Of The Season Safi Promise

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