Fergie's Self-Imposed Exile Driven by Desire to Protect Children from Epstein Scandal

A family member reveals that Sarah Ferguson's recent disappearance from public view is a protective measure to shield her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their children from the fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Ferguson is currently staying at a high-end wellness clinic in Austria, her first public sighting in four months.

Sarah Ferguson , the former Duchess of York, has been deliberately keeping a low profile to shield her children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie , from further association with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. This was revealed by Martin Barrantes, a relative of Ferguson's, who has maintained contact with her during her self-imposed seclusion.

Ferguson was recently sighted outside an exclusive wellness clinic in Austria, marking her first public appearance in four months. Her previous public engagement was at the christening of her youngest granddaughter, shortly before new documents emerged further implicating her and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, in the Epstein affair.

Barrantes explained that Ferguson's current reclusive behavior is a strategic move to protect her daughters and grandchildren from the intense media scrutiny and public backlash. This is the first time a family member has publicly addressed Ferguson's disappearance.

Barrantes also disclosed that despite public perception of her financial struggles, Ferguson is a part-owner of a substantial ranch in Argentina, a country with which she shares a deep personal and familial connection. Her mother, Susan Barrantes, had a controversial elopement to Argentina with Argentinian polo player Hector Barrantes, Martin's uncle, which established Ferguson's long-standing ties to the nation.

Martin Barrantes stated that he had spoken with Ferguson about three months ago, offering his support during what he described as a difficult time. He emphasized that Ferguson is currently going through a challenging period and that she is a valued member of their family. He also pointed out that the primary wrongdoer in this situation is Epstein himself, acknowledging that Ferguson may have been too trusting of him but suggesting she now regrets her association.

Raphael Barrantes, Martin's younger brother, also voiced his support for Ferguson, echoing the sentiment that she regrets her past connection with Epstein. He believes Ferguson was misled by Epstein, who was the actual criminal, and that Ferguson herself did nothing wrong. He reiterated that Ferguson's primary motivation for her current actions is her profound love for her children and her determination to protect them at all costs.

Ferguson, who is 66 years old, has maintained a close relationship with Argentina since her teenage years, visiting regularly for decades. Her connection to the country was initially forged through her mother's scandalous divorce and subsequent marriage to Hector Barrantes.

Martin Barrantes, who has known Ferguson his entire life, resides in Buenos Aires and also spends time at El Pucara, a vast 1000-acre ranch located several hours from the capital and a short distance from Tres Lomas, where Hector and Susan Barrantes lived. Ferguson retains ownership in this secluded property, which underscores her enduring link to Argentina





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarah Ferguson Epstein Scandal Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Argentina Ranch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Infamous 'Hair Dryer Treatment' Revealed in Manchester United Academy IncidentFormer Manchester United academy prospect Michael Keane recounts a harsh but ultimately rewarding encounter with Sir Alex Ferguson after the U18 team went on a night out. Ferguson's legendary disciplinary approach was put to the test when he singled out Keane for a severe reprimand, which ultimately concluded with his approval.

Read more »

‘Not a good look’: Fergie’s new life in ‘£2,000-a-night’ Austrian ski chaletFormer duchess warned that she will have to ‘stop wandering’ and answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein at some stage

Read more »

Fergie’s £2,000-a-night holiday shows she has learnt nothingSarah Ferguson was meant to be so poor she was sofa surfing – but now she’s in the Alps

Read more »

Sarah Ferguson afraid to return to UK as she claims royals have 'abandoned' herSarah Ferguson has reportedly been staying at a £2,000-a-night ski chalet in Austria, where she is said to be keeping a low profile amid ongoing fallout linked to the Epstein scandal

Read more »

Sarah Ferguson 'fears returning to UK' and feels 'abandoned' by royals amid Epstein scandalSarah Ferguson fears returning to the UK and feels she has been “abandoned” by the Royal Family, according to a report citing sources close to the Duchess of York.

Read more »

Duchess Ferguson Eyeing Lucrative Hollywood Deals Amid Epstein FalloutSarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is reportedly in discussions with major Hollywood studios and streaming services for lucrative tell-all opportunities related to her past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While facing public scrutiny over released emails, Ferguson is strategically positioned to capitalize on the ongoing public fascination with the Epstein saga.

Read more »