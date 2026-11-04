Ferizi and Saliaj Jailed for London Rolex Burglary Spree

Clirim Ferizi and Oresti Saliaj received prison sentences for targeting south Asian families in London, with Oyster card data proving their guilt in multiple burglaries.

Clirim Ferizi and Oresti Saliaj have been sentenced to prison terms by Isleworth Crown Court for a series of high-value burglaries across London that targeted south Asian households. The pair exploited gaps in security to steal luxury items, including a Rolex watch valued at £7,000, gold earrings worth £1,500, and an antique gold and diamond ring worth £1,200. Their capture was secured through a sophisticated police investigation that linked their movements to the crime scenes using Oyster card travel data and extensive CCTV footage.

Digital Trail Exposed Criminal Movement

The investigation utilized digital records from Oyster cards to pinpoint the exact movements of Clirim Ferizi and Oresti Saliaj during the commission of multiple burglaries across London. Detectives analyzed timestamp data from the pair's transit cards, which provided a digital log of their whereabouts and corroborated visual evidence from surveillance cameras. This technology allowed officers to reconstruct the timeline of the crimes, showing how the suspects traveled between targets and attempted to evade detection by using public transport.

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Forensic analysis of these digital footprints revealed that Ferizi topped up his Oyster card at a station after leaving a burglary scene on Shenley Avenue in Ruislip in February. The data confirmed his presence at the location and his subsequent travel patterns, creating a crucial link in the evidential chain. This digital evidence was instrumental in placing both offenders at the scene of each burglary, strengthening the case against them significantly.

CCTV Footage Captured Key Crime Moments

CCTV footage provided visual confirmation of Clirim Ferizi and Oresti Saliaj breaking into properties and fleeing the scenes of the crimes with bags of stolen jewelry. The video showed the pair entering a home on Shenley Avenue in Ruislip in February, searching the premises, and leaving shortly afterwards with their loot. They were then filmed boarding a bus back towards the local Underground station, where Ferizi was recorded topping up his Oyster card before tapping in to travel.

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On the following day, both men forced entry into a house on Marsh Road in Harrow. Surveillance captured them inside the victim's home, searching each room before escaping. Detectives later visited the house to collect DNA evidence and reviewed additional footage to trace their return journey. The footage showed the pair arriving at Pinner Underground station and traveling on a bus towards the second victim's address before returning to Pinner to leave the area.

Broader Investigation Links to Barnet Break-in

Further inquiries by the Metropolitan Police linked the pair to an additional burglary in Oakleigh Park North in Barnet, north London, on January 30. In this incident, Ferizi and an unknown man broke into a house and stole a Rolex watch worth £7,000 along with other valuable jewelry and handbags. The investigation expanded to include this separate incident, adding to the charges against the two main suspects and demonstrating a pattern of targeting luxury items in residential properties.

Officers arrested Clirim Ferizi, who lives on Tookey Close in Harrow, and Oresti Saliaj, of Wembley Park Drive in Brent, on March 23 for burglary offenses. Ferizi was also arrested separately for possession of class A drugs. The arrests came after detectives successfully pieced together evidence from Oyster cards, CCTV, and forensic material to build a comprehensive case against the prolific criminals.

Sentencing Highlights Lasting Victim Impact

Clirim Ferizi was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, while Oresti Saliaj received a longer term of three years and six months on April 22. Detective Sergeant Ross Smith, who led the Met's investigation, emphasized the emotional distress and fear caused to the victims by these home invasions. The sentencing reflects the court's stance on crimes that deliberately target families in their own homes.

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Police data indicates that burglary rates in London have decreased by 6 percent over the last year, attributed to increased patrols and targeted action. The successful prosecution of Ferizi and Saliaj demonstrates the effectiveness of modern investigative techniques, such as using transit data, in pursuing offenders. The Metropolitan Police remain committed to bringing those responsible for such crimes to justice, ensuring accountability for the lasting impact on victims.