Fermented Dairy and Muscle Strength Findings from NICOLA and TILDA Studies

New analysis of 6,800 Irish adults reveals no consistent link between fermented dairy intake and improved muscle strength or reduced frailty after adjusting for lifestyle factors.

A recent scientific investigation challenges the widely held belief that consuming yogurt and cheese directly preserves muscle strength in older adults. Researchers analyzed dietary and physical data from nearly 6,800 seniors across two major Irish cohorts, uncovering that the apparent benefits of fermented dairy disappear when accounting for socioeconomic and lifestyle variables. The findings suggest that while protein is essential for muscle maintenance, the specific fermentation process in dairy products does not offer a unique protective effect against age-related decline.

Investigating Gut-Muscle Axis Links

Age-related sarcopenia, defined as the loss of muscle mass and strength, significantly increases the risk of frailty and loss of independence in later life. Scientists from the Teagasc Food Research Center, VistaMilk, and APC Microbiome Ireland at University College Cork conducted this research to explore whether fermented dairy foods influence muscle through the gut-muscle axis. The study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, aimed to determine if the specific proteins and amino acids in yogurt and cheese could overcome anabolic resistance, a condition where older bodies respond less strongly to protein intake. While dairy supplies high-quality protein, evidence linking its fermented forms to improved physical function in large populations has remained limited.

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Comparative Analysis of Irish Cohorts

The cross-sectional analysis utilized data from two distinct population-based aging cohorts of adults aged 50 and older. The first group, the Northern Ireland Cohort for the Longitudinal Study of Aging, or NICOLA, comprised 2,791 participants with a mean age of 64 years. The second group, the Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging, or TILDA, included 3,999 participants with a mean age of 66 years. Participants in both studies completed food frequency questionnaires detailing their consumption over the previous year. In NICOLA, researchers calculated daily grams of cheese, yogurt, and other fermented items. In TILDA, only yogurt and cheese were recorded, so the team treated combined answers as an approximate daily consumption frequency rather than precise gram measurements.

Physical Function Metrics Applied

Each cohort was analyzed separately, using intake as a continuous measure and dividing participants into three roughly equal groups based on consumption levels. The study measured physical function through several rigorous methods, including hand grip strength recorded in kilograms using a handheld dynamometer. Low strength was defined using established European sarcopenia thresholds. The Timed Up and Go test timed how long a person took to rise from a chair, walk three meters, turn, return, and sit. Self-reported difficulty with basic daily self-care tasks, known as activities of daily living, was also recorded alongside a frailty index built from 30 reported health deficits.

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Statistical Adjustments and Findings

Linear regression models were used to analyze continuous outcomes, while logistic regression models assessed yes-no outcomes, with all models adjusted for age, sex, body mass index, physical activity, alcohol use, smoking, income, and education. The results indicated that eating more fermented dairy was not consistently linked to better physical function or lower frailty after accounting for these influences. In NICOLA, people who ate more fermented dairy initially appeared to have weaker grip strength in raw comparisons, but this link vanished after adjusting for socioeconomic factors. Those eating the most fermented dairy were more often women, better educated, and more physically active, suggesting lifestyle confounders rather than the food itself drove outcomes.

Implications for Aging Populations

The results from TILDA showed a similar pattern, with raw comparisons tying higher intake to weaker grip and slightly faster mobility test times that faded after full adjustment. Descriptive comparisons in NICOLA also showed somewhat lower frailty among higher consumers, but no consistent associations with mobility, frailty, or self-care limitations remained after full adjustment. There was no clear dose-response trend, meaning more consumption did not equal better health markers. These findings from Queen's University Belfast and King's College London collaborators highlight that while protein quality matters, fermented dairy alone is not a magic solution for preserving muscle strength in aging populations.