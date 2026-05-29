Fern Britton Recalls Being Locked in Office and Berated by This Morning Editor

Fern Britton reveals an editor locked her in an office to berate her after calling her awful on live TV, leaving her in tears and feeling decimated. She discusses her unhappy departure from This Morning and her complicated relationship with Phillip Schofield.

Fern Britton has opened up about a distressing incident during her time on This Morning , claiming that an editor once locked her in an office with another boss to berate her after telling her she was awful midway through a live broadcast.

The 68-year-old television presenter recounted the experience on James O'Brien's Full Disclosure podcast, describing how she felt decimated by the harsh criticism. According to Fern, the editor entered the studio at 8 am during the show, walked through the cameras, and told her she was terrible and awful before ordering her to continue for another hour.

After the program ended, she was called into the editor's office, which was locked, and both the editor and his deputy proceeded to shred her emotionally. She sat there sobbing, and one of them asked where her makeup bag was, instructing her to put on more makeup before leaving the office. James O'Brien questioned whether this was so that nobody would know she had been crying, and Fern confirmed that the incident was really bad and decimated her.

Fern's departure from This Morning in 2009 came after a decade of hosting the show, and she revealed that she left because she was very unhappy. She stated that the editor hated her, and co-host Frank (likely referring to Frankie, though she meant the atmosphere was difficult). She also famously fell out with her co-host Phillip Schofield, with whom she has not spoken since. Phillip claimed in his autobiography that their relationship was beyond repair.

At the time, it was reported that Fern felt undervalued by ITV and lived in Phil's shadow. Despite their rift, Fern later spoke positively about their partnership, saying they had great fun working together and that she can remember their time with fondness. In 2022, she ended their long-running feud by congratulating Phillip on his 40th anniversary in television.

Since leaving This Morning, Fern has built a successful career as an author, publishing multiple Sunday Times best-selling novels, and appeared in various TV projects such as BBC series Fern Britton Meets, The Big Allotment Challenge, and The Watercolour Challenge. In 2024, she participated in Celebrity Big Brother alongside Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne. On a personal note, Fern announced her unexpected split from husband Phil Vickery in 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

She has since embraced being single, describing it as a new phase of life where she feels relaxed and open to new experiences. In 2022, Phil Vickery was spotted kissing Fern's former best friend Lorraine Stanton, which left Fern heartbroken and dumbstruck. Fern continues to engage with her audience through interviews and social media, sharing her journey of resilience and reinvention





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