Diego Simeone's future at Atletico Madrid is uncertain after the club's slow start to the season. German Burgos, Simeone's former assistant, believes Fernando Torres is the only suitable candidate to succeed him.

Diego Simeone openly expressed his immense relief following Atletico Madrid 's first victory of the new La Liga season on Saturday. After securing a 2-0 triumph over Villarreal, the Rojiblancos manager acknowledged, 'It wasn't just another day after collecting only two points from three matches.' While the focus now shifts to Atletico's Champions League opener against Liverpool at Anfield, speculation surrounding Simeone's future is unlikely to abate anytime soon.

His status as a club legend is undisputed, but the club's recent significant summer spending spree has intensified the pressure on him to deliver a major trophy, their first since the remarkable 2020-21 La Liga title. This season seems pivotal for the club's iconic coach, potentially a make-or-break campaign.Should Simeone choose to step down at some point before the next season, the question arises: who could possibly succeed him? According to German Burgos, Simeone's former assistant coach, there is only one suitable candidate: Fernando Torres. This might seem like a bold assertion, considering Torres lacks experience managing at the highest level. However, the former Spain striker enjoys immense respect at Atletico, not solely for his illustrious playing career.Torres's connection with the club runs deep, and his understanding of Atletico's ethos and identity might make him the ideal candidate to carry the torch. His considerable leadership qualities and ability to inspire players could potentially translate into success as a manager. While Torres's lack of managerial experience might raise reservations, his deep-rooted passion for Atletico and his remarkable playing career make him a fascinating prospect to consider as Simeone's potential successor





