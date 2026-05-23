Ferne McCann Addresses Relationship, Cuisine & Split Rumors

Ferne McCann, the mother of three, opened up about her relationship, faith, and healthy eating habits in a recent interview. Curious? Get to know her better in the accompanying text.

Ferne McCann, the mother of three and former TOWIE star, shared her unusual relationship with her husband, Lorri Haines, in her latest interview. She confessed that they had indeed discussed splitting up but their newfound religion had saved and strengthened their relationship.

Desiree Yeatman-Prewit, a former intimacy coach, worked on their relationship, and they slept separately to prevent their daughter's sleep disruption. Despite the 'ups and downs', her 'thick skin' allowed her to 'park' rumors and 'move forward'.

Additionally, she discussed her 'balanced cuisine' and encouraged fans to follow her healthy eating habits on her Instagram page. Despite being an advocate for healthy nutrition, she discussed her usual day's breakfast, mid-morning protein snack, and dinners, which often include high-protein meals, such as sardines and bun-less burgers, among others. She also addressed the split rumors surrounding her and her fiancé, seeking help from an intimacy coach and turning to her faith for support





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ferne Mccann Her Relationship Husband Split Rumors Relationship With God Turning To Faith Groceries Nutrition Fitness Daily Meals Favorite Dishes Exploring Her Faith Her Children Faith Strengthening They Are Good

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