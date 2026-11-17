Ferne McCann discusses her renewed spiritual commitment and reflects on her past relationship with Russell Brand, contrasting their recent paths in faith and legal outcomes.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann has opened up about her profound spiritual transformation, marking a significant departure from the high-profile lifestyle she maintained during her early years in reality television. The 36-year-old media personality recently detailed how she has re-established a deep connection with God, a journey she describes as personal and pivotal in her current life stage.

McCann On Renewed Spiritual Commitment

McCann stated that while she always held spiritual beliefs, she is now actively dedicating herself to her faith through daily church attendance and evening prayers. She identifies as deeply spiritual, often engaging in meditation and maintaining what she considers ongoing conversations with God to guide her personal growth and perspective.

Also read Russell Brand says 'something strange is happening' in message from prison

This renewed religious focus emerged after welcoming her two children, Sunday, who is nine years old, and Finty, who is three years old. The responsibilities of motherhood and the passage of time have coincided with her decision to prioritize her spiritual well-being over the party-centric social scene she previously inhabited.

Recalling Past Relationship With Brand

In her 2016 autobiography titled Cross My Heart, McCann provided a candid account of her early interactions with comedian Russell Brand. She revealed that when she was 18 years old, Brand invited her and friends Sam and Billie Faiers to a house party where they were expected to wear underwear only.

Advertisement

McCann described the encounter as a one-time event driven by naivety and star-struck admiration at the time. She noted that Brand led the situation forward, resulting in a sexual encounter that she viewed positively but did not expect to develop into a serious relationship given her youth and inexperience at that specific moment.

Reflecting on a subsequent meeting last year, McCann explained that her perspective had shifted due to increased maturity. She characterized herself as a woman rather than a girl at that later stage, allowing her to approach the interaction with a clearer sense of self and desire, contrasting sharply with her earlier impressions of Brand.

Parallel Spiritual Journeys and Legal Context

McCann's public embrace of faith draws a parallel with Brand, who was baptized in the River Thames in April 2024 after exploring various religious paths. This timing coincided with Brand facing serious legal challenges, as a jury recently convicted him of rape and three sexual assaults, resulting in a sentence of ten and a half years in jail.

Despite the conviction, Brand continues to assert his innocence from prison. He has communicated messages of innocence to his supporters, while his wife, Laura Gallacher, has maintained their Sunday Service YouTube channel, reading from the Bible and sharing trial footage to keep their audience engaged.

Advertisement

Impact On Current Relationship With Haines

McCann credits her strengthened faith with saving her relationship with her fiancé, Lorri Haines. The couple has been dating since 2021, and McCann admits that their bond was significantly improved by inviting God into their partnership and practicing radical honesty with one another.

She acknowledged that challenges still exist within their dynamic, as conflicts are natural in any long-term commitment. However, she believes that their shared spiritual foundation and exploration of Christianity have fortified their connection beyond its initial state when they first met.

Haines was also baptized earlier this year, indicating a mutual commitment to this new chapter in their lives. This shared religious milestone stands in contrast to McCann's previous high-profile romances, including a five-year relationship with Charlie Sims and a one-year romance with Arthur Collins.

Collins was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 for an acid attack. McCann's current engagement to Haines represents a stabilized personal life, underpinned by the same religious dedication that has become central to her public identity and private well-being in recent years.